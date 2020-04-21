SAP co-chief executive officer Jennifer Morgan to depart the company 

Jennifer Morgan, co-chief executive officer and member of the executive board mutually agreed with the supervisory board of SAP SE that she will depart the company, effective April 30, 2020, SAP announced today in a press release.

“With unprecedented change within the world, it has become clear that now is the right time for the company to transition to a single CEO leading the business,” Morgan said in a press release.

Christian Klein, co-chief executive officer and member of the executive board, will continue as sole chief executive officer. SAP noted in the release that a clear leadership structure is needed to ensure strong steering in times of an unprecedented crisis.

“I am grateful to Jennifer for her leadership of SAP, including all she has done for the company, our people, and our customers,” said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the supervisory board of the company, in the release. “This transition comes at a time of great uncertainty in the world, but I have full faith in Christian’s vision and capabilities in leading SAP forward toward continued profitable growth, innovation, and customer success.”

Morgan joined SAP in 2004 and became the first American woman ever appointed to the SAP executive board when she was named President of the Americas and Asia in 2017. She was appointed co-chief executive officer, together with Klein, in October 2019.

