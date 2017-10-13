Hashtag Trending – Equifax hit again, Bitcoin passes the $5,000 mark

Equifax just can’t seem to learn its lesson, autonomous cars in California are a go, and Bitcoin smashes through the $5,000 mark.

From Reddit today, it’s come to light that the website of credit-reporting agency Equifax has been maliciously manipulated yet again, this time delivering fraudulent Adobe Flash updates that when clicked, infect visitors’ computers with adware that can only be detected by a few antivirus softwares. This has been going on since Wednesday and possibly a result of Equifax working with a third party ad network or analytics provider, according to cyber security researchers. Since being discovered, Equifax has taken down the section of its site that redirects users to this fake Adobe Flash update. Equifax has been under fire for several weeks now after it revealed a massive security breach in September, affecting hundreds of millions of consumers all around the globe.

Also from Reddit, fully autonomous vehicles without steering wheels, foot pedals, mirrors, and human drivers behind the wheel will be allowed to be tested on roads in California, starting next year. The Golden State is an obvious hotbed of self-driving cars, with companies like Google and Uber both developing fleets of autonomous vehicles for public use. There are currently 42 companies licensed with California’s Department of Motor Vehicles that are testing approximately 285 self-driving cars. With these legislation changes, that number will likely increase.

And from Twitter, cryptocurrency Bitcoin has reached an all-time high today after prices reached $5,243. The digital money’s worth has risen by more than 750 per cent in the past year, and it is currently worth four times as much as an ounce of gold. However, some financial experts are warning that this bubble could burst. Bitcoin has also been fairly volatile recently as well, with the currency dropping below $3,000 in September after Chinese authorities announced a crackdown.

