Look who’s speaking at Technicity GTA

The key to understanding any situation is to speak with people who are in the thick of doing the work.

With that in mind, when ITWC decided to shine the light on public sector IT innovation in the GTA, we reached out to the individuals and organizations that are working in the trenches to improve the citizen experience, to enable technology for efficiency and collaboration, and those who are working on partnerships to get maximum return on investment and time.

Those people reached back and when Technicity GTA takes flight on Dec. 9, attendees will hear political representatives, IT leaders and policymakers and businesses all shaping the future of digital government at the grassroots level.

Presenters will include:

Mayor Sandy Brown

Shawn Slack

Kalyan Chakravarthy

Josie Scioli

Kevin Peesker

Kevin Peesker, President of Microsoft Canada, Mississauga CIO Shawn Slack, Durham CIO Kalyan Chakravarthy, City of Toronto, Deputy City Manager, Corporate ServicesCity of Toronto Josie Scioli , Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown and many more…

REGISTER

We are grateful to have two wonderful sponsors who will bring added intelligence to the conference. Craig Mackereth, GVP Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street, will moderate a panel on digital enablement, exploring the tools and systems municipalities are employing to work more collaboratively in the increasingly remote world and Hanif Mawji, VP and Worldwide GM Commercial with AMD will lead a panel discussion on partnerships and the ways municipalities partner internally and externally to get the best value for time and money.

Craig Mackereth

Hanif Mawji

The conference also features a celebration of technological ingenuity in the region and a Town Hall where attendees can share their point of view on how digital government can advance further.

Supporters of the conference include MISA (Ontario) and the CIO Association of Canada.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0