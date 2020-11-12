Leadership Public Sector Look who’s speaking at Technicity GTA Steve Proctor @itworldca Published: November 12th, 2020The key to understanding any situation is to speak with people who are in the thick of doing the work.With that in mind, when ITWC decided to shine the light on public sector IT innovation in the GTA, we reached out to the individuals and organizations that are working in the trenches to improve the citizen experience, to enable technology for efficiency and collaboration, and those who are working on partnerships to get maximum return on investment and time.Those people reached back and when Technicity GTA takes flight on Dec. 9, attendees will hear political representatives, IT leaders and policymakers and businesses all shaping the future of digital government at the grassroots level.Presenters will include:Mayor Sandy BrownShawn SlackKalyan ChakravarthyJosie ScioliKevin PeeskerKevin Peesker, President of Microsoft Canada, Mississauga CIO Shawn Slack, Durham CIO Kalyan Chakravarthy, City of Toronto, Deputy City Manager, Corporate ServicesCity of Toronto Josie Scioli , Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown and many more…REGISTERWe are grateful to have two wonderful sponsors who will bring added intelligence to the conference. Craig Mackereth, GVP Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street, will moderate a panel on digital enablement, exploring the tools and systems municipalities are employing to work more collaboratively in the increasingly remote world and Hanif Mawji, VP and Worldwide GM Commercial with AMD will lead a panel discussion on partnerships and the ways municipalities partner internally and externally to get the best value for time and money.Craig MackerethHanif MawjiThe conference also features a celebration of technological ingenuity in the region and a Town Hall where attendees can share their point of view on how digital government can advance further.Supporters of the conference include MISA (Ontario) and the CIO Association of Canada.Would you recommend this article?00 Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article! We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada Leadership, Public Sector digital transformation, municipalities, Rimini Street, technicity, work from home