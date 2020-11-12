CIK Telecom now offers mobile service in Canada

Toronto-based CIK Telecom launched a new mobile service that offers unlimited country-wide calling and data.

Customers can purchase the base plan with 1GB of LTE data at $40 per month. The highest plan includes 12 GB of LTE data for $70 per month.

CIK Telecom does not offer devices with its mobile plans. The company ships out SIMs to its customers, which the user would insert into their own devices.

“We plan to not only expand our services but help cater to people with the best prices and services. People deserve a better option and we will provide them one,” said Jordan Deng, CEO of CIK Telecom.

Founded in 2003, CIK Telecom provides internet service through cable, fiber, DSL infrastructure established by Rogers, Cogeco, and Shaw. Its service regions include Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Additionally, it offers home phone, TV, and home security packages. The company lauds that it has over 400 employees and services 270,000 customers in Canada.

The company announced in 2017 that it’s investing in its own fibre-optic network.

In 2017, PCMag ranked CIK Telecom as the 9th fastest ISP in Canada with an average speed of 18.7 Mbps.

CIK Telecom is a part of the Canadian Network Operators Consortium (CNOC).

CIK Telecom was not immediately available for comment.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0