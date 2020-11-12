OpenText’s digital forensics software solutions now available on Microsoft Azure

OpenText EnCase Forensic and EnCase Endpoint Investigator are now certified on Microsoft Azure, the company announced earlier this week at OpenText Enfuse On Air 2020.

OpenText says its EnCase solutions in Azure will benefit law enforcement and enterprise investigators in several ways by allowing them to easily share case data for better collaboration with other stakeholders via OpenText EnCase Evidence Viewer – an application that enables secure access to case data for outside consulting.

With OpenText EnCase – first introduced at OpenText Enfuse On Air 2020 – on Azure, investigators can comprehensively process digital evidence, both on-prem and in the cloud, for complete and accurate findings. EnCase Endpoint Investigator on Azure will allow corporate investigators to more easily reach out through cloud applications to access employee devices and conduct investigations, without disrupting employee productivity. It will also allow for enhanced evidence processing as investigators will be able to push evidence to the cloud for quick, efficient processing, alleviating the need for numerous forensic workstations, says OpenText.

“Industries, employees, and even criminals across the world are embracing new ways to work,” said OpenText chief product officer Muhi Majzoub, in a press release. “Digital forensic investigators need to be just as agile. OpenText supports the investigators at the frontlines, finding the digital evidence needed to seek justice or respond to a cyberattack. Embracing the power, scale, and efficiency of the cloud will help digital investigators be more effective.”

EnCase joins the more than 40 OpenText solutions available in the Azure Marketplace, such as OpenText Carbonite Backup for Microsoft Office 365 and OpenText Content Services Technology for teams.

Would you recommend this article? 0 0