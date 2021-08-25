Infosys to set up digital development centre in Mississauga, create hundreds of jobs in GTA

Global tech firm Infosys today announced it is setting up a digital development centre in Mississauga, Ontario to train, upskill, and reskill employees in the technologies needed to help Canadian businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

The digital development centre will span nearly 50,000 square feet, and bring significant investment to Canada. The company also announced that it aims to create 500 jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years through this centre as part of its continued expansion across Canada.

“We are proud to power digital Canada through the skills of the future and do our part in supporting post-pandemic economic recovery. The Toronto Region met all of our criteria when deciding where to set up the digital development centre, create new jobs and scale our business offerings,” said Ravi Kumar, president, Infosys, in an Aug. 25 press release. “Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance here, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here. Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada”, he added.

While the digital development centre is the first of its kind in Canada for Infosys, it is based on the model of the company’s six similar digital centres in the U.S. which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths. To fuel its expansion in Canada, the company hires graduates from more than 14 local post-secondary educational institutions, such as the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo, to build a strong pipeline of tech talent.

“We are thrilled that Infosys has chosen to invest in Mississauga and has committed to bringing hundreds of jobs along with training opportunities to our local workforce,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. “This announcement is a testament to the talent we have in Mississauga as well as our world-class ICT sector, which in one of the largest in the country. The arrival of Infosys will play a significant role in economic recovery and growth, not only here in Mississauga but also across the entire Greater Toronto Area,” she added.

Within the last two years, the tech giant has created thousands of jobs across the country, in Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, and most recently in Calgary, where the company announced it would be bringing 500 jobs over the next three years. It plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

Infosys currently serves businesses in the Toronto Region in the financial services, healthcare, communications, retail, and natural resources sectors. The company says that the Mississauga centre will expand its capabilities into artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning.