Tech giant Infosys to bring 500 jobs to Calgary 

Multinational IT company Infosys is set to generate 500 jobs in Calgary over the next three years as part of its continued Canadian expansion.

The company says it will hire tech talent from fourteen Canadian educational institutions, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys. The city is home to a thriving talent pool that the COVID-related economic downturn has impacted. We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city’s economic strengths,” said Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys, in a press release.

The tech giant has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal within the last two years and its latest expansion plans to Calgary will double its Canadian workforce by 2023.

“We’ve spent a long time building this relationship with Infosys, working toward this huge expansion of their operations in Calgary. This is the latest proof that the plan to diversify our city’s economy is working. We are focused on making sure that Calgary is a great place to make a living and a great place to make a life. That benefit stood out to Infosys, and we are excited to be partners in their Canadian growth plans,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

