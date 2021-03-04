AMD releases Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card

AMD released the Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card to tackle performance gaming at 1440p resolution at its “Where Gaming Begins” event on March 3.

With the RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and the RX 6800 graphics cards, AMD established a foothold in the high-end gaming graphics market but left the lower tiers empty. The RX 6700XT is the start to round out the RX 6000 series lineup.

Model AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Compute units 80 72 60 40 Boost/Game frequency 2250MHz / 2015MHz 2250MHz / 2015MHz 2105MHz / 1815 MHz 2581MHz / 2424 MHz ROPs 128 128 96 64 Infinity cache 128MB 128MB 128MB 96MB Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Ray Accelerators 80 72 60 40 Power connector 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 2 x 8 pin 8 + 6 pin Total board power 300W 300W 250W 230W Price US$999 US$649 US$579 US$479

Built on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, the RX 6700 XT comes with 40 compute units, 12GB of GDDR6 memory and a 192-bit memory interface. Although the memory buffer is 4GB smaller than the rest of the RX 6000 series lineup, it should be more than adequate for even the most graphically-intensive games at 1440p.

The GPU boasts a 2,424 MHz Game Clock and a 2,581 MHz Boost Clock. AMD defines the Game Clock to be the frequent target for a typical gaming workload, while the Boost Clock is the highest frequency achievable (without manual overclocking) during burst workloads.

Like the other entries in the RX 6000 series, the RX 6700 XT comes with a 96MB of Infinity Cache to prevent memory bandwidth bottlenecks to both the graphics cores and AMD’s Ray Accelerators, which the RX 6700 XT has 40 of.

The card is expected to draw 230W of power and require an 8-pin and a 6-pin power connector.

The RX 6700XT is set to compete against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. According to AMD’s internal benchmark numbers, the RX 6700 XT can match the RTX 3070 in most popular gaming titles. Its US$479 price undercuts the RTX 3070’s MSRP by $20.

The card will be available starting March 18. AMD promised that gamers will be able to purchase the RX 6700 XT on launch day through AMD’s website and at third-party retailers. The company did not specify additional protection against scalpers and bots that have been choking the graphics supply amid a semiconductor shortage.

AMD was not immediately available to comment on the specifics surrounding supply.

