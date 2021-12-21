Wednesday, December 22, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
95
0
Emerging Tech

Google Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary

Samira Balsara
Source: Google Canada

This December marks the 20th anniversary of Google in Canada.

To commemorate the occasion, Google Canada has compiled a list of the more popular and interesting questions Canadians have been asking over the past two decades.

Source: Google Canada
The early 2000s

The early 2000s had Canadians asking Google about Google itself, and coming up with some Canadian-themed questions. 

  • 2001
    • How to download Napster?
  • 2002
    • What does Google mean?
  • 2003
    • Can you pop the centre of a toonie?
  • 2004
    • How to get a Canadian passport?
  • 2005
    • What is Dubstep?
The mid-2000s

With the launch of Twitter in July of 2006, it’s only fitting that Canadians had questions about the social media app. And in the mid-2000s, streaming services also started to pop up, with Canadians wondering how the navigate them.

  • 2006
    • What is Twitter?
  • 2007
    • What it means to be Canadian?
  • 2008
    • How old is Canada? 
  • 2009
    • How to watch Hulu in Canada?
The 2010s

The 2010s Google searches reference some iconic times in pop culture, like the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers series, Pokémon Go, as well as questioning the meaning of abbreviations for popular slang. 2014 also marked the end of the MySpace era.

  • 2010
    • What is the population of Canada?
  • 2011
    • What is Thor’s workout routine?
  • 2012
    • How much maple syrup was stolen?
    • What is YOLO?
  • 2013
    • Monkey loose in a shopping centre
  • 2014
    • What is CrossFit?
    • How to delete my MySpace account?
  • 2015
    • Bautista Bat Flip
  • 2016
    • What is Letterkenny?
    • How do I play Pokémon Go?
  • 2018
    • How to floss?

And finally, Canadians took to Google when the pandemic hit and caused uncertainty for all. 2021 Google searches also reveal that many people this year have been wondering what fungible tokens are all about.

  • 2019
    • Will Kawhi stay?
  • 2020
    • Where to buy toilet paper?
  • 2021
    • What is a fungible token?

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Samira Balsara
Samira is a part-time writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Ryerson University and hopes to become a new anchor or write journalistic profiles.
Previous articleCoffee Briefing, Dec. 21, 2021 – Sage Intacct expands in retail and ecommerce vertical; Toronto firm launches AI client churn risk predictor; and more
Next articleScam call volume more than doubled in 2021, says T-Mobile

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Emerging Tech

Breaking up is hard to do

Victoria Berry - 0