Google Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary

This December marks the 20th anniversary of Google in Canada.
To commemorate the occasion, Google Canada has compiled a list of the more popular and interesting questions Canadians have been asking over the past two decades.
The early 2000s
The early 2000s had Canadians asking Google about Google itself, and coming up with some Canadian-themed questions.
- 2001
- How to download Napster?
- 2002
- What does Google mean?
- 2003
- Can you pop the centre of a toonie?
- 2004
- How to get a Canadian passport?
- 2005
- What is Dubstep?
The mid-2000s
With the launch of Twitter in July of 2006, it’s only fitting that Canadians had questions about the social media app. And in the mid-2000s, streaming services also started to pop up, with Canadians wondering how the navigate them.
- 2006
- What is Twitter?
- 2007
- What it means to be Canadian?
- 2008
- How old is Canada?
- 2009
- How to watch Hulu in Canada?
The 2010s
The 2010s Google searches reference some iconic times in pop culture, like the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers series, Pokémon Go, as well as questioning the meaning of abbreviations for popular slang. 2014 also marked the end of the MySpace era.
- 2010
- What is the population of Canada?
- 2011
- What is Thor’s workout routine?
- 2012
- How much maple syrup was stolen?
- What is YOLO?
- 2013
- Monkey loose in a shopping centre
- 2014
- What is CrossFit?
- How to delete my MySpace account?
- 2015
- Bautista Bat Flip
- 2016
- What is Letterkenny?
- How do I play Pokémon Go?
- 2018
- How to floss?
And finally, Canadians took to Google when the pandemic hit and caused uncertainty for all. 2021 Google searches also reveal that many people this year have been wondering what fungible tokens are all about.
- 2019
- Will Kawhi stay?
- 2020
- Where to buy toilet paper?
- 2021
- What is a fungible token?