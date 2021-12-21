Google Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary

This December marks the 20th anniversary of Google in Canada.

To commemorate the occasion, Google Canada has compiled a list of the more popular and interesting questions Canadians have been asking over the past two decades.

Source: Google Canada

The early 2000s

The early 2000s had Canadians asking Google about Google itself, and coming up with some Canadian-themed questions.

2001 How to download Napster?



2002 What does Google mean?



2003 Can you pop the centre of a toonie?



2004 How to get a Canadian passport?



2005 What is Dubstep?



The mid-2000s

With the launch of Twitter in July of 2006, it’s only fitting that Canadians had questions about the social media app. And in the mid-2000s, streaming services also started to pop up, with Canadians wondering how the navigate them.

2006 What is Twitter?



2007 What it means to be Canadian?



2008 How old is Canada?



2009 How to watch Hulu in Canada?



The 2010s

The 2010s Google searches reference some iconic times in pop culture, like the beginning of Marvel’s Avengers series, Pokémon Go, as well as questioning the meaning of abbreviations for popular slang. 2014 also marked the end of the MySpace era.

2010 What is the population of Canada?



2011 What is Thor’s workout routine?



2012 How much maple syrup was stolen? What is YOLO?



2013 Monkey loose in a shopping centre



2014 What is CrossFit? How to delete my MySpace account?



2015 Bautista Bat Flip



2016 What is Letterkenny? How do I play Pokémon Go?



2018 How to floss?



And finally, Canadians took to Google when the pandemic hit and caused uncertainty for all. 2021 Google searches also reveal that many people this year have been wondering what fungible tokens are all about.

2019 Will Kawhi stay?



2020 Where to buy toilet paper?

