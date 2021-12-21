Wednesday, December 22, 2021
SUBSCRIBE
121
0
MobilityPrivacy & SecurityWireless & IoT

Scam call volume more than doubled in 2021, says T-Mobile

Tom Li
Illustration of a phone scammer stealing money
Source: Getty Images

Scam call volume in the U.S. jumped by 116 per cent over 2020, reaching a record high, according to the 2021 Scam and Robocall Report by T-Mobile.

The numbers are staggering. At its lowest point in January, T-Mobile saw 1.1 billion scam call attempts. November had the highest number of attempts with 2.4 billion scam calls placed. In total, 2021 saw more than 21 billion scam calls – that’s 700 per second.

T-Mobile scam call volume 2021
Scam call volumes increased sharply in 2021. Source: T-Mobile

T-Mobile says U.S. wireless customers are projected to lose US$29.8 billion as a result.

While pandemic-related scams remained popular, the most common scam call attempt was related to fake vehicle warranties. In addition, scammers tend to position themselves as employees from social security offices, wireless providers, and package delivery services.

Scammers tended to work harder on weekdays, targeting consumers more intensely between Monday and Friday and averaging 80 million scam calls per day. When the weekend hits, scam call volume dropped by 85 per cent. Moreover, scam call volumes also drop sharply on holidays.

T-Mobile’s report pertains only to the U.S., but Canadians aren’t safe either. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, there were more than 68,000 reports of fraud of all kinds in Canada, with over 46,000 Canadians becoming victims of fraud this year, costing them CA$231 million.

To help mitigate the scam call problem here, on Dec. 1, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated that all major telecom providers implement STIR/SHAKEN, a system designed to thwart robocalls and spoofed calls. It is too early to tell whether it’s having the desired effect.

The Anti-Fraud Centre recommends reporting any suspected fraud activity online or by phone. It also provides information on common scam tactics and mediums, as well as how to minimize damages for victims.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleGoogle Canada celebrates its 20th anniversary
Next articleHashtag Trending Dec. 22 – Amazon censors bad reviews; Facebook struggles to keep employees; Mental health app security breach

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Mobility

Telus launches push-to-talk service

Nestor E. Arellano - 0