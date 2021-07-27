Global tech firm sets up Canadian headquarters in Calgary

Newcastle, U.K.-based global software technology company Test Driven Solutions (TDS) has selected Calgary to house its Canadian headquarters, the company announced in a July 26 press release.

The company will be recruiting tech talent across various domains.

“We’re looking to hire software developers from a range of different technologies, automated test engineers and DevOps engineers (AWS & Azure). We’re also urgently looking to hire an internal IT recruiter for the business,” Sam Clark, managing director of Tech Driven Solutions, told IT World Canada.

Established in 2020 as a remote and on-site support provider, TDS provides individual software consultants or full team support for short and long-term projects, with various services including full-stack software developers, technical architects, automated and manual quality assurance engineers, agile and waterfall business analysts, scrum masters, and DevOps engineers.

Home to more than 60 per cent of Alberta’s tech companies, Calgary is leading the charge in digitally transforming industries and is projected to spend $7.5 billion on digital transformation through 2022, according to Calgary Economic Development (CED), a not-for-profit organization that works with regional, national and international business to facilitate access to the Calgary market.

Related:

RBC to launch innovation hub in Calgary, bring 300 new tech jobs

Tech giant Infosys to bring 500 jobs to Calgary

“We chose Calgary as it has a growing tech hub and I have a real soft spot for the province having previously lived there,” said Clark. “I feel like Calgary is similar to Newcastle except the mountains and weather of course! We want to replicate what we’ve built here in Newcastle, and we’re looking to create a lot of jobs. It would’ve been easier to have HQ in Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal, but my aim is to create more tech jobs in Calgary and help Alberta organizations upskill and deliver with our expertise.”

The high-tech landscape in Calgary continues to develop at a rate that signals a willingness of companies to embrace digital transformation. Several tech giants and global companies, including Infosys and RBC, have set up shops or expanded to Calgary over the past few years.