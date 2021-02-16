Former U.S. Commissioner of the FCC appointed to the board of BAI Communications

Global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications has appointed the former commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Kathleen Abernathy as a non-executive director on its board of directors.

Abernathy chairs the board of directors of the Massachusetts-based independent, non-profit regional transmission organization ISO New England, and is a director of the satellite television company Dish Network and the telecommunications company Somos in addition to her new appointment to the board of BAI.

As a BAI board member, Abernathy will provide strategic advice on external advocacy while monitoring the effectiveness of BAI’s growth and expansion strategies as the company focuses on 5G opportunities, according to a Feb. 16 press release.

“Kathleen will bring a fresh perspective to our growth strategy and its supporting investment plans with her unique experience and expertise in the public and private sectors. Kathleen is well placed to advise us as we cement our position at the forefront of creating value for transit agencies, municipalities, government, and mobile network operators. The combination of her skill sets will add immediate value to an already distinctive board of directors and is another positive move for BAI,” said Igor Leprince, BAI’s group chief executive officer, in a Feb. 16 news release.

Earlier this month, the company also welcomed the former chief executive officer of the software company Broadsoft, Michael Tessler, as a non-executive director on its board of directors.

BAI is likely to sound very familiar to Torontonians. BAI Communications Canada won the contract to install a Wi-Fi and cellular network in the TTC back in 2012. However, only Freedom Mobile has signed on for wireless coverage across the subway system. Rogers, Telus and Bell continue to hold out from joining the network.

Last month, BAI Communications Canada CEO Don Morrison pitched the City of Toronto on another project to become the city’s neutral host for a series of WiFi hotspots across the city. Last month, BlogTO reported that the proposal includes building WiFi hotspots on the TTC and even street furniture.

