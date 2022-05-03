Coffee Briefing May 3, 2022 – Equifax Canada’s cloud transformation; Innovate BC opens applications for Ignite program; Square launches Square Loans in Canada; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

What’s new this week

One more week to nominate for the Top Women in Cybersecurity

We know that some of you really wanted to take part but missed the chance to nominate for Canada’s Top Women in Cybersecurity, so we’re giving you one last chance. The deadline to nominate has been extended until Friday, May 6, 2022.

If you know a Canadian woman with more than three years of experience in the Canadian cybersecurity field, public, private, or the not-for-profit sectors, you can nominate them for recognition today. Self-nominations are welcome.

Winners will be selected based on the strength of nominations from the Canadian security community and the peers of exceptional women in Canadian cybersecurity. The celebration will feature a video showcase of the women’s accomplishments, a panel discussion exploring the challenges of the career, and an interactive live networking opportunity. This virtual event will take place on July 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET and everyone is invited. Don’t miss your chance and nominate before May 6, 2022.

Equifax Canada launches final stage of cloud transformation with Borrowell

Equifax Canada yesterday announced the official launch of the final stage of its cloud transformation with the migration of key partner Borrowell’s products and services to the new Equifax Cloud, an enterprise-wide infrastructure tailored to highly regulated data workloads.

Borrowell, a Canadian financial marketplace and credit education company, is one of Equifax Canada’s largest data contributors and partners. To date on the Equifax Cloud, Equifax says it has processed more than nine million transactions that enable the delivery of free Equifax credit scores to Borrowell’s more than two million members. With the migration of Borrowell to Equifax Cloud, Canadian consumers subscribing to Borrowell’s services will receive scores that reflect the most up-to-date and comprehensive information available, helping them reach their financial goals and live their financial best, explained Equifax Canada. The company noted in a press release that it expects to substantially complete its North American cloud migrations this year.

Innovate BC opens applications for $300,000 R&D grant

Innovate BC yesterday announced that it is now accepting applications for the Innovate BC Ignite program for up to C$300,000 to fund B.C.-based innovation projects that could help benefit people in the areas of natural resources, engineering and applied science. The agency will be holding an information session on May 12 and interested candidates can register here.

Applications are open until July 4, 2022 at 11:59 pm PDT. Interested candidates can learn more about the application and selection criteria here.

Under the Innovate BC Ignite program, funding is awarded to teams of academia and industry who come together to solve a significant challenge that British Columbians face. Previous winning projects have ranged from cleantech to energy to mining to forestry to agriculture and beyond. Innovate BC says this program supports the province’s Stronger BC Economic Plan by providing B.C. businesses with the funding needed to add value to industries, and create new jobs and growth. throughout B.C.’s economy. To date, the Ignite program has awarded funding to 34 projects for a total value of C$8.5M.

Innovate BC is a Crown Agency of the province of British Columbia, Canada, which funds entrepreneurial support programs in the province. The government agency focuses on the support of technology startups and entrepreneurs through programs, sponsorship and competitions that facilitate technology commercialization.

Gustavson Brand Trust Index ranks Telus first overall for brand trust in telecom category

For the fourth consecutive year, Telus has been named Canada’s Most Trusted Telecom brand in the eighth annual Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI), recognized by Canadian consumers for its social responsibility, integrity and overall brand trust. Telus yesterday also announced it has made its debut on Gustavson’s list of Canada’s top 20 Most Authentic Brands, ranking 12th overall among 402 companies.

The GBTI study, conducted by the research team at the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business, measured consumer views on 402 national and global brands across 26 categories, gathering responses from 9,189 Canadians in January 2022. Brand trust is measured across five categories that influence whether consumers recommend a brand to their networks, including brand authenticity, brand ability, brand affinity, advocacy and overall brand trust.

Square to provide SMBs with quick and easy access to funds

Square, a financial services and digital payments company based in San Francisco, California, has announced the launch of Square Loans in Canada, giving small businesses quick and easy access to funds.

According to a company survey, 46 per cent of Canadian SMBs are relying on personal credit cards for payments, and 92 per cent find the traditional loans process intimidating. By using transaction data, Square Loans proactively surfaces customized offers to eligible sellers, providing them with a simple application process. The Square Loans process eliminates the need for paperwork while delivering funds the next business day, Square explained.

Businesses have one clear, upfront loan fee, which is automatically paid back as a set percentage of daily card sales with Square. This way sellers pay back more during a strong period of sales and less during slower times. The loan fee doesn’t increase for the seller, so the amount they owe is always clear and easy to remember, according to Square.

Since the first launch of Square Loans in the U.S. and Australia, Square has provided over US$9 billion in financing to more than 460,000 businesses, with an average loan size of US$6,7502. Canadian business owners can apply for Square Loans by visiting here.

Telus launches smart wearable security accessory

Telus has launched Telus SmartWear Security, a line of discreet wearable accessories that provides customers with 24/7 monitoring and emergency support.

Partnering with the U.S.-based tech brand invisaWear, the Telus SmartWear Security device is disguised as jewelry or a key charm. Telus SmartWear Security is the latest innovation in the company’s line of security solutions.

The device is managed through a smartphone app, which provides users with quick access to alerts and updates. The app provides monitoring at all times and instantly connects users’ smartphones to Telus’ monitoring service. Customers can tailor Telus SmartWear Security with a selection of alert modes in the app.

During an emergency, once the device is double-clicked, Telus SmartWear Security will alert the user’s preselected five emergency contacts or connect them to the company’s 24/7 monitoring team for emergency assistance. Find out more about this device here.

Broadbridge selected to participate in Ontario Securities Commission’s new capital markets testing environment

Global fintech company, Broadridge Financial Solutions, has been selected to participate in the Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) new capital markets testing environment, known as OSC TestLab. As part of the initiative, Broadridge will be given the opportunity to test innovative solutions aimed at helping registrants better understand their clients and products and contribute to better investor outcomes.

“Participating in OSC TestLab will enable Broadridge to better leverage modern technology solutions to make information more accessible, improve information sharing and enhance registrant-client interactions,” said Martha Moen, general managers of Broadridge Canada. “We are pleased to be one of the businesses selected for this unique opportunity to collaborate with the OSC and look forward to realizing new opportunities to develop innovative solutions for Ontario’s capital markets.”

Broadridge says it will be testing a solution that enables the comparison of securities to enhance investment advisors’ abilities to provide objective and consistent comparison quotes to their clients. Testing will provide opportunities to gain valuable insights and data to support the creation of a modern and effective solution to better share, assess, compare and provide product information to investors, the company explains.

Benevity appoints new CTO

Calgary, AB-based global corporate purpose software provider Benevity has announced the appointment of Jane Moran as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO).

The announcement comes as the company continues its rapid global growth and responds to the increasing demand for its products to help more companies become purpose-driven and scale their impact. Moran originally joined Benevity in April 2021 as chief data officer. In the role of CTO, she will lead the charge in delivering Benevity’s environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) tech solutions. Working with the company’s chief product officer, Scott Lee, Moran will help propel Benevity’s growth and enable more companies, from mid-market to enterprise, to engage stakeholders in ESG, purpose and social impact initiatives, Benevity noted in a press release.

More to explore

Six hour outage of Elavon’s Interac payment system resolved

Elavon’s Interac payment service experienced an outage in Canada on April 29, taking down debit functions on Canada’s major payment terminals, including Godaddy Poynt, and causing businesses to turn away customers who pay with debit cards.

Marketing through the eyes of Canada’s marketing trailblazers

Created by American Marketing Association (AMA) Toronto Chapter and sponsored by IT World Canada (ITWC), the Legendary Leadership Series: Marketing Trailblazer 2022 event, which took place in April, saw three of 2021 Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends inductees, Sharifa Khan, Rem Langan, and Bryan Pearson, discuss what it takes to be the first in their respective industries and transform categories.

Government of Canada invests $10 million in green tech and clean innovation

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) today announced a non-repayable contribution of $10 million for Innovation Guelph to lead the delivery of the i.d.e.a. Fund, which will target companies with a focus on agri-innovation, cleantech and advanced manufacturing in urban and rural communities.

Canadian Amazon employees make second attempt at union certification

A group of Canadian Amazon workers is making their second attempt at holding a vote on union certification. If successful, Teamsters Local Union 362 would represent over 7,000 workers based in an Amazon warehouse in Nisku, south of Edmonton, and fulfillment centre employees in Alberta and Northwest Territories.

Canada, U.S. in group of 61 nations vowing to work for an open internet

Canada, the U.S., and 59 other countries have signed a declaration vowing to work for an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet.

CIO Association of Canada’s 2022 Impact Award Winners

Last week, CIOs celebrated the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) 2022 Impact Awards. The Impact Awards acknowledge and celebrate the company’s peers and technology leadership who are making a difference, executive director Lee Rennick said. Get to know all about the award winners here.

IBM Canada officially opens flagship office in downtown Toronto

IBM Canada this week officially opened its flagship office located at 16 York Street in the heart of downtown Toronto’s entertainment district. The company had initially announced it would open the office space in November 2021.



Being AI SAVY drives exceptional service in a digital environment

William Gage, Ph.D., Associate Vice President, Teaching and Learning at York University, sees empathy as the key ingredient in experiences that keep people happy and engaged.

Bell announces the first AWS Wavelength Zone in Canada

Bell has deployed the first AWS Wavelength Zone in Canada to accelerate 5G network performance at the edge.

Canadian company develops human-like AI meeting assistant

An Ottawa-based company is making virtual meetings more productive with its human-like artificial intelligence (AI)-powered meeting assistant.

Snap Inc.’s Partner Summit: major announcements

Snap Inc., a U.S.-based camera and social media company, announced a plethora of new features across its Snapchat platform at its annual Snap Partner Summit. Here’s a look at the highlights.

This Week in Ransomware – Friday, April 29, 2022

Companies are looking to cybersecurity insurance to mitigate ransomware losses, but cyber insurance may not be a panacea. Insurers may refuse a claim if companies don’t take steps to ensure that they have adequate defences in place.

Channel Bytes April 29, 2022 – ZeroFox expands Canadian presence; Cavelo launches partner program; SD-WAN for Resellers announced; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

HP disables printer cartridges if you opt out of its subscription program, Microsoft is planning a VPN service in Edge, and India will build its first semiconductor fabrication plant.

Listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Today

This episode reports on ransomware, wiperware, the latest attacks by APT29 and a warning to NAS users.

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Tendances (Hosted by Direction Informatique)

If you live in Quebec or prefer to consume the latest technology news in French, our sister publication Direction Informatique has you covered. Follow them on Twitter as well.