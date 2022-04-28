Thursday, April 28, 2022
IBM Canada officially opens flagship office in downtown Toronto

Pragya Sehgal
Source: IBM

IBM Canada this week officially opened its flagship office located at 16 York Street in the heart of downtown Toronto’s entertainment district. The company had initially announced it would open the office space in November 2021.

Spread over three floors and covering approximately 63,000 square feet, this flagship office combines the company’s four Toronto-based offices into a single flexible workspace. It includes an AI and hybrid cloud client showcase centre, collaboration spaces for use by both employees and clients, and space for IBM Garage, a globally recognized design approach to innovation and digital transformation.

The offices being merged are currently located on Spadina Avenue, Bloor Street, King Street, and Wellington Street. The company’s Canadian headquarters will remain in Markham.

Present at the ribbon-cutting celebration on April 25 were Toronto Mayor John ToryIBM Canada President Dave McCann, and IBM Technology general manager Frank Attaie. IBM Canada says its decision to transition to a hub design was accelerated when virtual work environments became commonplace.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and IBM Canada President Dave McCann at the ribbon-cutting ceremony

The company said it has filled approximately 800 job positions in the Greater Toronto Area within the past six months across a range of functions, surpassing its initial hiring expectations to accommodate 500 new employees in the flagship office. The company has recruited people for various areas of its business, including the IBM Technology unit, IBM Services, IBM Garage and more.

