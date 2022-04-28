Rogers plans to build a centre of excellence following Shaw merger

Rogers has announced the THINKLab Advisory Council, a panel of experts that will oversee the Rogers THINKLab National Centre of Technology and Engineering Excellence in Calgary, following the closure of its proposed Shaw merger.

The new centre is part of Rogers’ $6.5 billion investment in western Canada.

The panel of experts will help foster made-in-Canada technology with a focus on supporting strategic decisions, training talent, and recruitment.

Inaugural council members will include:

• Deborah Yedlin, CEO, Calgary Chamber of Commerce

• Bill Rosehart, Dean, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary

• Laura Jo Gunter, CEO, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT)

• Kory Wilson, Executive Director, Indigenous Initiatives and Partnerships, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT)

• Bala Kathiresan, President & CEO, BCNET

• Rhys Andrews, Vice President, Education, Selkirk College

• Robert Rohling, Professor and Director Institute for Computing, Information and Cognitive Systems (ICICS), University of British Columbia

Rogers says that the new lab will also open 500 new technology roles in Calgary. The new roles will be considered Rogers employees.

Shaw’s ongoing research relationships with NAIT, SAIT and Mount Royal University would be merged with THINKLab post-acquisition.

The merger between Rogers and Shaw is undergoing regulatory review.