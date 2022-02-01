Coffee Briefing Feb. 1, 2022 – Applications open for second Google cloud Accelerator Canada; HCL launches Engineering and R&D centre in Alberta; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Missed last week’s Coffee Briefing? We’ve got you covered.

What’s new this week

U.S.-based Cubic Corporation partners with McMaster University to launch Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Mobility

Cubic Corporation’s Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, provider of transportation and traffic management solutions, and McMaster University today announced they are partnering to launch the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Mobility. As part of this partnership, CTS and McMaster Automotive Resource Centre (MARC), a transportation research institute in Hamilton ON, Canada, and headquarters of the new centre, will work together to address complex issues facing transportation systems through multidisciplinary research and product development.

The partnering entities explain this long-term program will develop the building blocks to design the future of inclusive mobility through innovation and technology collaboration between government, academia, and the public and private sectors. The program will also train future engineers, scientists, and leaders through hands-on research and product development with public and private mobility service providers.

Applications open for the second Google Cloud Accelerator Canada

Google Canada has announced that applications are now open for its second cloud accelerator program for Canadian startups – Google Cloud Accelerator Canada. The online program, which lasts 10 weeks, provides Canadian startups in the cloud the opportunity to access Google’s programs, products, and mentors. Startups will receive cloud mentorship and technical support as well as workshops on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development. Applications for The Accelerator are open until March 1, 2022, and the program will begin in April. Startups that are interested in participating can apply here.

Apollo Insurance partners with Silver Homes to offer consumers integrated digital property insurance products

Canadian online insurance provider Apollo Insurance has announced its partnership with the Canadian property management platform firm Silver Homes Technology to offer immediate digital insurance products specifically tailored to property managers, landlords, and tenants across Canada. Through this partnership, Silver Homes aims to have a one-stop solution for property managers and landlords, and offer its clients easy access to tenant and home insurance directly through its platform.

Through Apollo’s proprietary technology platform, the Apollo Exchange, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in just a few minutes, from any device, 24/7. It transacts insurance business in real-time and uses extensive data and algorithms to quote, collect payment, create, and deliver policies.

Syngrafii announces strategic partnership with channel partner Document Direction

Syngrafii, the Canadian global enterprise eSignature company which provides the ability to execute original biometric ink signatures onto hard copy or electronic documents, has announced a strategic partnership with channel partner and customer Document Direction Limited (DDL), a Canadian software and hardware advisory and IT services provider, to market Syngrafii’s technology including iinked Sign (eSignature) and Video Signing Room solutions.

As part of the partnership, DDL will support Syngrafii in selling Syngrafii’s technology to its client base across Canada. The agreement also includes provision for future integration of Syngrafii technology into DDL’s software solutions.

HCL launches engineering and R&D centre in Alberta, will hire college graduates from local educational institutions

Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) has opened an Innovation Center focused on engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta. As part of its expansion, HCL says it will hire college graduates from local educational institutions, including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others. The Edmonton team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development.

The new Canadian innovation centre will bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, and serve as a hub for HCL engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally. The company explains it will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to envision their products, see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market. Clients can use the centre to create new product designs while collaborating on go-to-market solutions.

More to explore

CRTC action leads to closing of dark web marketplace selling goods and services to cyber criminals

A dark web marketplace that specialized in Canadian targets has been shut down following action by this country’s telecom regulator, which also announced penalties to four people totaling $300,000 for violating Canada’s anti-spam law.

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye combo is now Trellix

Private equity giant Symphony Technology Group (STG), which last year snapped up McAfee‘s enterprise business for US$4 billion after the company decided to become a pure-play consumer cybersecurity company, and then acquired FireEye for US$1.2 billion after it split from Mandiant, this month launched an extended detection and response (XDR) solutions provider created from the merger of the two acquisitions.

auticon Canada kicks off its 2022 tech recruitment campaign for adults with autism

auticon Canada, an organization that recruits, trains, and employs adults on the autism spectrum for lifelong careers in technology, has launched a recruitment campaign aimed at adults with autism who are looking for workplaces that help them build successful technology careers.

Channel Bytes January 28, 2022 – partner leadership summit; new managed SIEM; Goolash is acquired; and more

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Meta builds AI Research SuperCluster for future AI and the metaverse

Meta believes that its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) will be among the fastest AI supercomputers running in the world once it’s fully built.

Gang still posting data allegedly stolen from Saskatoon airport authority

A threat actor who attacked Saskatoon’s John Diefenbaker International Airport in December continues to post stolen data on its dark website in an apparent pressure tactic.

LifeLabs joins UBC’s Drone Transport Initiative to support access to essential health services for BC First Nations communities

LifeLabs this week announced its partnership in a University of British Columbia’s (UBC) study investigating how drone technology can be used to improve health care for rural and remote First Nations communities.

Why software-defined AV-over-IP modernizes enterprise communications

To ensure they have the flexibility, security, and interoperability required for modern business operations, IT leaders in enterprise companies don’t just need a software application, but a software platform that interconnects applications with infrastructure with IoT and AI services for better management, scalability, and for a more effective integration into their business operations.

Stolen Canadian payment card info as cheap as fancy lattes

A new report from NordVPN found that stolen Canadian payment card information costs, on average, just C$6.50 on black markets, cheaper than some fancy coffees.

ICYMI: Vector Institute launches ML course for home caregivers and mothers on mat leave

Vector Institute, an independent, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) research, today announced the launch of a machine learning (ML) program for stay-at-home caregivers and mothers on maternity leave.

ITWC Podcasts

Listen to the latest episode of Hashtag Trending

Semiconductor revenue increased 25.1 per cent in 2021, Netflix’s hit shows don’t retain significant viewership after their debut month, and a Chinese satellite grappled and pulled another satellite out of orbit.

Listen to the latest episode of Cyber Security Today

This episode report urges the latest Windows Updates to be installed, a warning to data centre admins and a digital loan platform hacked.