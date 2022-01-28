Friday, January 28, 2022
CareersIT Workplace

auticon Canada kicks off its 2022 tech recruitment campaign for adults with autism

Pragya Sehgal
Source: Yutthana Gaetgeaw | Getty Images

auticon Canada, an organization that recruits, trains, and employs adults on the autism spectrum for lifelong careers in technology, has launched a recruitment campaign aimed at adults with autism who are looking for workplaces that help them build successful technology careers.

According to auticon, despite having higher aptitudes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and the talents for a career in information technology, adults on the autism spectrum may find it difficult to secure or maintain employment. To address this issue, auticon Canada works with companies to identify the right jobs and work environments and pairs them and its technology consultants with job coaches who provide management-style training and ongoing coaching.

The company says it hired 50 new consultants during 2021, and the percentage of consultants placed grew by 24 per cent over 2020. 

“We are incredibly proud of the growth we saw in 2021, and more importantly of the work that our consultants have undertaken in client engagements,” said Garth Johnson, chief executive officer of auticon Canada. “In addition to the new consultants we were able to bring on board, we were also successful in adding a number of high profile company names from across Canada to our list of clients, including Canadian Tire, Rodeo FX, Technisys, and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). We are excited to launch our 2022 recruitment campaign to drive our growth and bring exciting opportunities ahead for our consultants.”

auticon Canada is currently also looking for talented autistic technology professionals at all skill levels to fill a number of positions in the areas of software development, data science, cybersecurity, and QA and testing.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Born and raised in the capital city of India - Delhi - bounded by the river Yamuna on the west, Pragya has climbed the Himalayas, and survived medical professional stream in high school without becoming a patient or a doctor. Pragya now makes her home in Canada with her husband - a digital/online marketing fanatic who also loves to prepare delicious meals for her. When she isn’t working or writing around tech, she’s probably watching art films on Netflix, or wondering whether she should cut her hair short or not. Can be contacted at psehgal@itwc.ca or 647.695.3494.
