Coffee Briefing August 9, 2022-AWS launches new training; BMO launches Pre-Authorized Payments Manager; LG Energy Solutions announces plan to achieve RE100; and more

AWS launches new training to improve certification exam readiness and close IT skills gap

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training and Certification has launched the Individual and Team subscription options to help learners prepare for certification exams, boost their cloud skills, and help businesses equip themselves with the key IT skills to solve real world business challenges.

Both subscriptions include the following:

AWS Certification Exam Preparation : Exercises geared towards testing exam readiness with a review of technical content, practice questions, lab activities and access to the AWS Certification Official Practice Exams.

AWS Cloud Quest : A role based game where the player has to help citizens of a virtual city by learning and building cloud solutions to solve challenges.

AWS Builder Labs : Learners develop practical skills through common cloud scenarios in a live AWS environment.

AWS Jam Journeys: Learners are given clues to navigate AWS services and solve real-world, security-related problems.

The team subscription also includes an administrative setup for organizations to assign courses to their team, monitor their course progress and access training through an optional single sign-on (SSO).

The individual subscription is priced at US$300 yearly. The team subscription has a seat-based pricing where one user with an active seat can access all features of the subscription. The price for 100 seats is US$449 per year. Organizations need to purchase at least 50 seats.

BMO launches Pre-Authorized Payments Manager that previews future payments for customers

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) has added a Pre-Authorized Payments Manager to its mobile app, providing customers with a tool to track their future payments. This new digital banking feature seeks to help customers stay on top of their finances.

A recent BMO survey revealed that 33 per cent of Canadians have paid for a subscription they do not use, while 21 per cent have been charged for subscriptions they forgot about, and 28 per cent have difficulty canceling subscriptions. The new digital feature seeks to help people track how their money is spent by displaying both future and past payments.

BMO says that the new Pre-authorized Payment Manager adds to BMO’s Digital First strategy that focuses on strengthening the digital capabilities of the bank to deliver efficiency to customers.

LG Energy Solution announces plan to achieve RE100 at all of its global production sites by 2025

South Korean battery manufacturing company LG Energy Solution (LGES) has announced an initiative to achieve Renewable Electricity 100 per cent (RE100), by 2025. It was announced in the company’s ESG Report 2021 on August 3, 2022.

RE100 is a global initiative for businesses committed to converting their energy sources for electricity to renewable sources such as wind or solar.

According to the RE100 2021 Annual Disclosure Report released by international non-profit the Climate Group and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), LGES achieved 30 percent of RE100 by 2020 and plans to boost up to over 60 per cent by the end of 2022.

By 2030, the company plans to achieve RE100 at all its non-manufacturing sites, followed by the implementation of an enhanced version of carbon neutrality by 2040, which will entail converting all energy sources other than electricity, such as fuel and gas, to renewable sources. By 2050, the company seeks to achieve full carbon neutrality across its entire value chain.

The full ESG report can be accessed here.

Thoma Bravo buys Ping Identity for US$2.8 billion in all-cash transaction

Illinois based software investment firm Thoma Bravo has acquired Ping Identity, an Intelligent Identity management company headquartered in Colorado, for US$28.50 per share in an all-cash deal valued at approximately US$2.8 billion. The agreed share price is 63 per cent over Ping Identity’s closing share price on August 2, 2022, a day prior to the acquisition.

The announcement comes at the same time that Ping Identity posted its Q2 earnings that revealed that the company made US$72 million in revenue, missing analysts estimates.

Private equity firm Vista Equity owned the majority of Ping Identity’s shares and has retained a share of the company, currently 9.7 per cent, post Thoma Bravo’s acquisition.

After the deal completion in Q4 of 2022, Ping Identity will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and will be a privately-owned company.

