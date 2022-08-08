Sunday, August 7, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
2
0
DevelopmentGovernment & Public SectorSoftware

BlackBerry QNX SDP gains Future Airborne Capability Environment conformance certification

Tom Li
Blackberry logo
Source: Blackberry

BlackBerry announced on Aug. 2 that its QNX Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) General Purpose technical standard for defence vehicles.

The FACE technical standard is an open standard that supports the development of portable components for safety and security profiles. It uses industry standards for distributed communications, operating systems, and programming languages, as well as a common computing software infrastructure. The goal is to reduce development time and cost so newer technologies can be integrated faster.

In addition to the new FACE cert, the QNX Software Development Platform has a plethora of other industry certifications, including POSIX PSE54, ISO 25252 ASIL D for automotive, and IEC 61508 SIL3 for electronic systems.

The platform encompasses a collection of development technologies including the Neutrino Real-Time OS, Memntics Tool suite, and the QNX Software Centre.  Together, they provide a secured real-time operating system for x86 and ARM platforms. Additionally, its development environment is designed to be familiar to any developer who’s worked with Linux.

This isn’t the first time BlackBerry has dipped into the defence industry; the company has been at it for 40 years, and has built mission-critical systems for aerospace and defence companies around the globe.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleCyber Security Today, Week in Review for Friday, August 5, 2022

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com