BlackBerry QNX SDP gains Future Airborne Capability Environment conformance certification

BlackBerry announced on Aug. 2 that its QNX Software Development Platform 7.1 has achieved conformance to the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) General Purpose technical standard for defence vehicles.

The FACE technical standard is an open standard that supports the development of portable components for safety and security profiles. It uses industry standards for distributed communications, operating systems, and programming languages, as well as a common computing software infrastructure. The goal is to reduce development time and cost so newer technologies can be integrated faster.

In addition to the new FACE cert, the QNX Software Development Platform has a plethora of other industry certifications, including POSIX PSE54, ISO 25252 ASIL D for automotive, and IEC 61508 SIL3 for electronic systems.

The platform encompasses a collection of development technologies including the Neutrino Real-Time OS, Memntics Tool suite, and the QNX Software Centre. Together, they provide a secured real-time operating system for x86 and ARM platforms. Additionally, its development environment is designed to be familiar to any developer who’s worked with Linux.

This isn’t the first time BlackBerry has dipped into the defence industry; the company has been at it for 40 years, and has built mission-critical systems for aerospace and defence companies around the globe.