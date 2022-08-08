Monday, August 8, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
26
0
CompaniesLeadershipPeople

Jean de Grandpré, a telecommunications pioneer, has died

Renaud Larue-Langlois

We learned last week of the death of Jean de Grandpré, who died the previous weekend at the age of 100 years. A pioneer in the world of telecommunications in Canada, he played a major role in the creation of Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE). He was also an important leader in the business and telecommunications community.

Jean de Grandpré, Founding Director and Chairman Emeritus of BCE Inc. (1983). Credit CNW Group/Bell Canada

De Grandpré joined Bell in 1966 as legal counsel, and throughout the years, he climbed the management ladder until he was appointed president and chief executive officer as well as chairman of the Board in 1976.

It was in that position that he became one of the founding fathers of BCE in 1983. At the head of Bell, he was able to steer the company through a period of major changes such as the advent of mobile telephone services, the beginnings of the widespread use of fibre optics and the rise of the personal computer.

De Grandpré was recognized for his mentorship of future Bell leaders. He often said that “it’s the people who make the company”. A Companion of the Order of Canada, he was also Chancellor Emeritus of McGill University, a lifetime member of the Canadian Bar Association and a member of the Bar of Quebec. His life and work are recounted in a biography entitled L’héritage d’un géant, published in 2019.

“I am saddened by the passing of Mr. de Grandpré, who was a great role model and an inspiration for myself and for many of us in the telecommunications industry,” said Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell. “On behalf of the entire Bell team, I extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. de Grandpré’s family, friends and everyone who had the great privilege of knowing him.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
Previous articleBlackBerry QNX SDP gains Future Airborne Capability Environment conformance certification
Next articleFrameable’s virtual Spaces service creates a new way for companies to connect remotely

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com