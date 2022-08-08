WEtech Alliance funds 19 companies through Cohort 1 of Government of Canada-funded i.d.e.a. Fund

19 companies received non-repayable contributions totalling C$567,700 from Windsor-based non-profit organization WEtech Alliance, in partnership with Innovation Guelph, through Cohort 1 of the Government of Canada-supported i.d.e.a (Inclusion, Diversity, Environment, Acceleration) fund. This investment seeks to encourage clean growth companies develop clean products and technologies, expand, create jobs, and support Canada’s transition to a green economy.

In order to deliver the i.d.e.a fund, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) provided C$10 million to Innovation Guelph in partnership with five Regional Innovation Centres (RICs) across southwestern Ontario. Up to 240 companies are said to be benefitting from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the i.d.e.a fund. So far, 120 companies have received non-repayable contributions of up to $3,600,000 in Cohort 1.

The i.d.e.a seeks to shape an inclusive future for southwestern Ontario, with 50 per cent of businesses receiving support to be owned or led by women while 30 per cent will be owned or led by marginalized groups, including Indigenous people, people with disabilities, racialized groups and the LGBTQ2+ community.

The WEtech Alliance-supported companies in Cohort 1 of the i.d.e.a fund are:

“Today’s announcement is an example of what can be accomplished when industry and government work together to accelerate the evolution to a green, net-zero future. Among the 19 successful projects announced, a wide variety of economic sectors will benefit including regional food production; renewable energy; transportation; telecommunications; healthcare; and manufacturing, said the President and CEO Of WEtech Alliance, Yvonne Pilon.

Applications for Cohort 2 open in March 2023. More information about eligibility criteria can be accessed here.