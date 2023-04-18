Coffee Briefing Apr. 18 – Toronto startup’s tech helps paint cars better; Emissions Reduction Alberta launches new funding; Canadians are unsure about AI-powered search and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

Toronto startup Mazlite is solving painting issues in the automotive industry

Source: Mazlite

A Toronto-based startup, Mazlite Inc., is using first-of-its-kind technology — an advanced spray monitoring platform that combines sensors and analytics — to deliver high quality coatings for the automotive industry. It works in real time and detects slight changes in the automotive spraying process, which will give paint shops the visibility they need to stop problems before they occur on the production line.

Production line colour challenges range from mismatched hues when plastic and metal car parts are combined to human or robotic errors.

“The whole colour matching and environmental aspect to painting new cars is extremely complex and yet, it’s taken for granted,” said Amirreza Amighi, Mazlite chief executive officer and co-founder.

Mazlite is solving these issues by applying a scientific lens, with the help of expertise from student researchers supported through Mitacs.

Its cloud-based sensors work like an automated inspector, measuring spray patterns on the line to ensure the coating thickness is correct. The sensors continually monitor paint materials to avoid defects due to changes in colour or poor finishes.

Emissions Reduction Alberta announces up to $50 million to fund technology that will help reshape the province’s energy systems

Source: EMA

Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) is launching a new C$50 million Reshaping Energy Systems funding competition through the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.

This investment aims to advance technologies with a focus on transport, distribution, storage, and optimization of energy use to lessen emissions while creating more job opportunities and a more efficient energy system, the announcement says.

“This investment will help support new ways to transport, manage and use Alberta’s energy. Technologies enabled by this funding will help future proof Alberta’s energy systems, allowing us to support new ways to improve environmental sustainability, industry competitiveness, and reduce costs,” said Justin Riemer, chief executive officer, Emissions Reduction Alberta.

Successful applicants are eligible for up to C$10 million, with a minimum request of $250,000. The maximum ERA contribution to a single project will be no more than 50 per cent of the project’s eligible costs. The application deadline is Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Innovators, technology developers, commercial and industrial building owners, municipalities, Indigenous communities, associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and development organizations, universities, not-for-profit organizations, and others are invited to apply. An informational webinar will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Canadian VC Firm Gremlin Ventures of Halifax launches Quota, a financial reporting dashboard for SMBs

Source: Gremlin Ventures

Gremlin Ventures, a venture capitalist firm, has announced the launch of Quota, a small business financial reporting dashboard.

Quota uses machine learning technology to provide current data on small business health, forecasting, and insights for small business owners.

Gremlin Ventures is a Canadian firm that backs fintech companies Wagepoint and huumans. It has appointed Ryan Dineen, an expert in financial technology, as Quota’s chief executive officer.

“I’m beyond excited to join Quota and start building a team that is as passionate about supporting small business owners as I am,” said Dineen. “During my career I’ve been able to engage with many dedicated and enthusiastic cloud accounting advisors and their small business customers. Being able to bring them an innovative solution like Quota is an incredible opportunity.”

Quota maps a business’ Chart of Accounts to North American Classification System and General Index of Financial Information standards in real time, not only when a business owner files their taxes. Quota can then provide tax reports for owners and advisors.

According to the announcement, Quota’s AI-powered engine can help business owners make real-time assessments of business risk and health based on real cash, liabilities and expenses, which allows for more accurate advisory.

Research finds Canadians are unsure about AI-powered search

Source: GetApp

New research from GetApp found that Canadians are uncertain about using AI-powered search.

GetApp surveyed more than 1,000 web users in Canada who search online at least once a month. The research reveals that most respondents would not rely solely on answers delivered by AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT.

For 43 per cent of respondents, their willingness to trust AI depends on the topic. Almost 30 per cent of users stated they would double-check any answers given by AI.

A small number of respondents, 13 per cent, believe that AI would make browsing simpler, but 17 per cent of those surveyed stated they would never trust AI as a source of information.

When it comes what Canadians trust for information, 38 per cent of Canadians surveyed trust information from the government, compared to 42 per cent who trust information from reputable companies when searching online.

