Government of Canada and Ericsson announce $470 million R&D partnership

Today, Ericsson Canada announced a five-year partnership with the government of Canada to invest more than C$470 million in its Research and Development (R&D) facilities in Ottawa and Montreal.

This investment is aimed at creating and upskilling hundreds of jobs, notably by onboarding up to 60 additional interns per year – 300 across the five year timeline, Ericsson said.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence that Canadian workers have the talent the world needs to develop faster and more secure internet connection and other wireless services,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “As we continue to support innovation, we are creating good jobs, strengthening the middle class, and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in technology.”

The investment also seeks to strengthen the R&D sites as leaders in 5G, 6G, AI, RAN and Core Network technologies, Ericsson said in a release.

“We are already seeing the benefits of next-generation technologies such as 5G and AI, yet we are still in the early days of their potential to transform our work, leisure, and social lives,” said Börje Ekholm, chief executive officer of Ericsson. “Ericsson’s R&D investment partnership with the Canadian government, supported by world-class talent in Ottawa and Montreal, will boost innovation and ultimately help to improve the lives of millions of people.”

Last month, Ericsson commemorated its 70 years in Canada, celebrating its partnerships with key telecommunications players, including Bell, EastLink, Rogers, TELUS and more.

It also announced, on the same day, that it had established a new quantum research hub in Montreal as part of its aim to best integrate quantum technologies into Canada’s communications networks.