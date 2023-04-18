SUBSCRIBE
26
0
CompaniesSecuritySoftware

Radiant Logic finalizes acquisition of Brainwave GRC

Ashee Pamma
Source: Radiant Logic

Today, California-based Radiant Logic, a company that delivers identity data unification and integration solutions, announced that it has successfully acquired France-based identity governance firm Brainwave GRC.

Brainwave continues to maintain independent operations for now, but the two platforms will be integrated over time, the announcement said. Terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

While Radiant Logic unifies organizations’ identity data into a single data feed that seeks to make it accessible and reusable, Brainwave publishes security analysis for applications and data.

Radiant Logic first announced its intent to take over Brainwave in February, to bolster the companies’ mutual vision of an Identity Data Fabric that would help organizations have visibility over their identity insights, identify fraudulent activities, and make the right policy and security decisions.

“We have co-exhibited at a few major conferences recently, and the interest from the
market and from our customers has been very exciting,” said Joe Sander, Radiant
Logic chief executive officer. “Practitioners see the opportunity to use analytics to mitigate access related risks and significantly improve their identity data governance practices with the joint solution.”

Radiant Logic and Brainwave GRC are also creating a joint roadmap, with plans to release
further details about their shared technology later in 2023.

Earlier this year, Radiant Logic also announced the launch of its redesigned Identity Data Platform, which provides enterprises with real-time data with more identity observability and visualization capabilities, built on an extensible API-layer and available as a SaaS offering.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Coffee Briefing Apr. 18 – Toronto startup’s tech helps paint cars better; Emissions Reduction Alberta launches new funding; Canadians are unsure about AI-powered search and more

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Featured Reads

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.