Wednesday, January 5, 2022
SUBSCRIBE
1
0
Infrastructure

CES 2022: AMD announces Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors

Tom Li
AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiling the Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor at CES 2022
AMD CEO Lisa Su unveiling the Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor at CES 2022. Source: AMD YouTube

At CES 2022, AMD announced the Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors built on the “Zen 3+” architecture and TSMC’s 6nm node.

Ryzen 6000 launch lineup

The launch lineup covers all mobile performance profiles from enthusiasts to ultraportables. The 35W and 45W performance-oriented H-series come in six and eight-core configurations and in peak frequencies ranging between 4.5GHz to 5GHz. The U-series, designed for ultraportables and thin-and-light devices, has between four and eight cores, rated for 15W to 28W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 6000 release lineup
The Ryzen 6000 release lineup covers all devices from ultraportables to mobile workstations.

Also worth noting is that the Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625W, and Ryzen 3 5425U are products from the last generation as indicated by their Zen 3 (as opposed to Zen 3+) core architecture, older manufacturing process and last-gen Vega graphics.

Performance

On stage, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the Ryzen 6000 series delivers up to 5GHz peak clock speed and is 30 per cent faster than the company’s previous generation products overall. It’s 1.7 times faster in Adobe Premiere Pro and 2.3 times faster in Blender using GPU rendering. In CPU-specific benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 6800U leads in both single and multithreaded performance in Cinebench R23, as well as PCMark 10, a system-wide productivity benchmark, compared to last gen.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series cpu performance chart
Source: AMD

Complementing the refined processor core is the new integrated GPU based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture, the same architecture used in AMD’s desktop Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. The Ryzen 6000 processors will have up to 12 graphics Compute Units (CUs) with higher memory bandwidth and twice the amount of L2 cache. Furthermore, RDNA 2 brings advanced features, including hardware-based Ray Tracing and Fidelity FXSuper Resolution.

During the CES presentation, AMD showed that the Ryzen 7 6800U offers superior graphics performance than the Intel Core i7-1165G7 and even Nvidia’s dedicated GeForce MX450, and is twice as fast as the Ryzen 7 5800U’s graphics based on the Vega architecture.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series graphics performance gen-on-gen.
The AMD Ryzen 6000 boasts impressive gen-on-gen performance.

Platform features

As a platform, the Ryzen 6000 series brings support for USB 4 and DDR5/LPDDR5, but still uses PCIe 4, much like Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors, also announced at CES 2022. But unlike Intel’s solutions, the Ryzen 6000 series do not support DDR4 or LPDDR4 memory.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processor features overview
Source: AMD

The processors boast more than 50 new power management capabilities in addition to the efficiencies brought forth by the advanced 6nm node. Moreover, it features a new adaptive power management framework. AMD showed technologies that cut down power consumption in common day-to-day tasks like video conferencing, web browsing and video streaming. And according to the footnotes in the press deck, the Ryzen 7 6800U used for this comparison ran at 28W while the Ryzen 7 5800U ran at 15W, although the former system had more efficient LPDDR5 memory as opposed to the latter’s LPDDR4. All in all, AMD promises that its new mobile processors will enable devices with 24-hour battery life.

AMD Ryzen 6000 series power consumption
Caption: 30% lower power consumption during video conferences, 60% power reduction in running Teams, 15% lower power consumption in Chrome.

Microsoft’s Pluton security co-processor will also make its debut in AMD’s PRO processors designed for enterprise. They will first appear in business laptops such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z series.

Availability

The AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors will arrive in more than 200 designs starting in February 2022.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleCES 2022: Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Plus has a display in the keyboard

Related Tech News

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Infrastructure

Novell betting big on identity management

Patricia Pickett - 0