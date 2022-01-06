CES 2022: AMD announces Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors

At CES 2022, AMD announced the Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors built on the “Zen 3+” architecture and TSMC’s 6nm node.

Ryzen 6000 launch lineup

The launch lineup covers all mobile performance profiles from enthusiasts to ultraportables. The 35W and 45W performance-oriented H-series come in six and eight-core configurations and in peak frequencies ranging between 4.5GHz to 5GHz. The U-series, designed for ultraportables and thin-and-light devices, has between four and eight cores, rated for 15W to 28W TDP.

Also worth noting is that the Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 5625W, and Ryzen 3 5425U are products from the last generation as indicated by their Zen 3 (as opposed to Zen 3+) core architecture, older manufacturing process and last-gen Vega graphics.

Performance

On stage, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the Ryzen 6000 series delivers up to 5GHz peak clock speed and is 30 per cent faster than the company’s previous generation products overall. It’s 1.7 times faster in Adobe Premiere Pro and 2.3 times faster in Blender using GPU rendering. In CPU-specific benchmarks, the Ryzen 7 6800U leads in both single and multithreaded performance in Cinebench R23, as well as PCMark 10, a system-wide productivity benchmark, compared to last gen.

Complementing the refined processor core is the new integrated GPU based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture, the same architecture used in AMD’s desktop Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. The Ryzen 6000 processors will have up to 12 graphics Compute Units (CUs) with higher memory bandwidth and twice the amount of L2 cache. Furthermore, RDNA 2 brings advanced features, including hardware-based Ray Tracing and Fidelity FXSuper Resolution.

During the CES presentation, AMD showed that the Ryzen 7 6800U offers superior graphics performance than the Intel Core i7-1165G7 and even Nvidia’s dedicated GeForce MX450, and is twice as fast as the Ryzen 7 5800U’s graphics based on the Vega architecture.

Platform features

As a platform, the Ryzen 6000 series brings support for USB 4 and DDR5/LPDDR5, but still uses PCIe 4, much like Intel’s 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors, also announced at CES 2022. But unlike Intel’s solutions, the Ryzen 6000 series do not support DDR4 or LPDDR4 memory.

The processors boast more than 50 new power management capabilities in addition to the efficiencies brought forth by the advanced 6nm node. Moreover, it features a new adaptive power management framework. AMD showed technologies that cut down power consumption in common day-to-day tasks like video conferencing, web browsing and video streaming. And according to the footnotes in the press deck, the Ryzen 7 6800U used for this comparison ran at 28W while the Ryzen 7 5800U ran at 15W, although the former system had more efficient LPDDR5 memory as opposed to the latter’s LPDDR4. All in all, AMD promises that its new mobile processors will enable devices with 24-hour battery life.

Microsoft’s Pluton security co-processor will also make its debut in AMD’s PRO processors designed for enterprise. They will first appear in business laptops such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z series.

Availability

The AMD Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors will arrive in more than 200 designs starting in February 2022.