Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Infrastructure

CES 2022: Asus announces Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop

Tom Li
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in various modes
Source: Asus

Among the roster of Asus‘s new laptops, PC hardware and peripherals announced today, one device raised eyebrows in particular: the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop.

As its name implies, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED…folds. The laptop’s OLED display measures 17.3 inches when fully extended in tablet mode. It boasts a 2.5K resolution, a brightness of 500 nits and covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. When folded, each half sports a 1920×1280 resolution and a 12.5-inch viewing area, with one half working as a touchscreen keyboard. To make the best use of the large screen in tablet mode, Asus also allows the user to arrange and pin multiple windows via the Asus ScreenXpert and Mode Switcher apps.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications

Device Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
Processor Intel Core i7-1250U
Memory 16GB LPDDR5
Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics
Storage 1TB PCIe 4 SSD
Display Unfolded: 17.3-inch, OLED, 2560 x 1920, 4:3, 500 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3, touchscreen

Folded (half): 12.5-inch, 1920 x 1280
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1x audio jack
Battery 75Whr
Weight 1.65 kg (3.64lbs)
Security TPM 2.0

IR camera for Windows Hello
Operating system  Windows 11 Pro
Pricing and availability Available mid-2022, pricing not yet available

For those who prefer a physical keyboard, Asus recommends its ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad accessory. Of course, any Bluetooth-enabled keyboard and trackpad combo would work, but only the ErgoSense keyboard fits perfectly on the folded screen.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in book mode
A tablet? A laptop? Why not both? Image source: Asus

Within the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, we also get the first glimpse of a 12th gen Intel U-series mobile processor. The device comes with an Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 12MB cache, 10 cores (two P-core and eight E-cores), and a clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. Being a U-series processor, the Core i7-1250U likely has a 15W TDP rating.

Complementing the processor is 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. There appears to only be a single hardware configuration on the product page, and there is not an option for dedicated graphics. The laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports with power delivery support and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack.

Not only is the device co-engineered with Intel to meet the Intel Evo laptop specifications, but it has also passed MIL-STD 810H tests. This means that it meets Intel’s standards for responsiveness and battery life while also being able to withstand minor scrapes and bumps.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED folded with keyboard on the side
The ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard also sits nicely on the bottom half of the folded display. Source: Asus

Other features include an IR camera to support Windows Hello sign-in and human presence detection.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available for purchase towards the middle of 2022. There’s currently no official pricing.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
