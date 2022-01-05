CES 2022: Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Plus has a display in the keyboard

Lenovo has decided that the best way to recover the unused space in a large laptop is to increase the viewing area. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 supplements its 17-inch main display with a secondary 8-inch LCD display next to the keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 specifications

Device Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Processor Intel 12th Gen Core-H processors Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Display Primary: 17.3-inch, IPS, 3,072 x 1,440, 21:10, 120Hz Secondary: LCD, 800x 1,280 touchscreen and pen support Ports 1x HDMI, 1x USB-C, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A, 1x audio jack Battery 69Whr Weight 2 kg (4.40lbs) Security TPM 2.0 Power button fingerprint reader Operating system Windows 11 Pricing and availability Starting at US$1,399, available May 2022

Lenovo says that the secondary display expands the screen area without expanding the footprint, alleviating the display constraints when working on smaller desks or when on the go. The second display features an 800x1280p resolution and is touch-enabled, even coming with a digitizer that neatly slots into the chassis.

Functionally, the second display works just like a regular screen. In addition to using it for drawing, writing and signing documents, the display is handy for holding a chat window, email inbox or calculator. Users can also place frequently used application icons on the second display through Lenovo’s Magic Launcher, or have it act as a vertical extension of the main display using the “Waterfall” feature.

The main display is a 17.3-inch IPS 120Hz panel with a 3072×1440 resolution. For performance, the laptop uses Intel’s 12th Gen Core H-series processor, up to 32GB LPDDR5 memory, 2 TB PCIe 4 SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. There is unfortunately no dedicated graphics option.

While the second display is certainly eye-catching, it also shifts the keyboard to the left, which can be an annoyance when typing especially with the machine on the lap. Additionally, the second display undoubtedly saps some juice from the 69Wh battery, and Lenovo did not mention whether it can be turned off to save some power.

To better support remote work, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes with a 1080p webcam and dual-array microphones. It also features Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo ThinkBook plus Gen 3 will be available in May 2022 starting at US$1,399.