Wednesday, January 5, 2022
CES 2022: Lenovo launches refreshed ThinkPad X1 series laptops

Tom Li
Lenovo ThinkPad 2022 family
Source: Lenovo

Lenovo unveiled its revamped flagship ThinkPad X1 series business laptops at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week. Along with increased performance, the new devices come with new platform technologies and a revamped focus on remote work.

Device Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10th Gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 7th Gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen
Processor Intel 12th Gen U15 and P28 with vPro options Intel 12th Gen U15 and P28 with vPro options Intel 12th Gen P28 with vPro options
Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Up to 32GB LPDDR5
Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics
Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe 4 SSD
Display 14-inch, up to 3,840 x 2,400, 500 nits with optional touch

14-inch, 2.8K, OLED

 14-inch, up to 3,840 x 2,400, 500 nits OLED with optional touch 13-inch, up to 2K, 450nit with optional touch
Ports 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x HDMI 2.0b, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB-A 3.2, 1x 3.5mm audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x 3.5mm audio jack
Battery 57 Whr 57 Whr 49.6 Whr
Weight 1.12 kg (2.48lbs) 1.38 kg (3.00 lbs) 970g (2.13lbs)
Security TPM 2.0,

Match-on-Chip power button fingerprint reader

 TPM 2.0,

Match-on-Chip power button fingerprint reader

 TPM 2.0,

Discrete fingerprint reader
Operating system  Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro Up to Windows 11 Pro
Pricing and availability Starting at US$1,639, available March 2022 Starting at US$1,749, available March 2022 Starting at US$1,659, available April 2022

A major update to the series is the addition of Intel’s new 12th Gen mobile processors. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 10th Gen and the X1 Yoga 7th Gen use Intel’s Alder Lake U15 and P28 vPro processors, while the X1 Nano, Lenovo’s most-portable premium ThinkPad, will get the P28 vPro option. Intel’s Alder Lake desktop processors showed impressive performance gains compared to the previous iteration and against AMD, so now it will be interesting to see how the architecture performs in the mobile form factor.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2022 edition in a black background.
The 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the tried and true classic businesses clamshell. Source: Lenovo

All three devices support up to 32GB of LPDDR5 that boasts increased performance with lower power consumption compared to DDR4. The X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga support up to 2TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage, while the Nano gets 1TB.

Display options have been expanded as well. The X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga can now be outfitted with an optional 14-inch 2.8K OLED display along with the standard 14-inch display with optional touch. The standard carries a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,400 pixels. The smaller X1 Nano does not have an OLED option, coming with a 13-inch display with up to a 2K resolution.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2022 edition in a black background
The 14-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga rotates 180-degrees to act as a tablet. Source: Lenovo

To better support remote work, the new ThinkPad X1 series uses a new 1080p camera with an advanced 1.4µm sensor. It also includes microphone arrays with AI noise cancellation, as well as Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2022 edition in a black background
Small but mighty, the 13-inch Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is the most portable. The tradeoff here is that it only has two USB-C ports. Source: Lenovo

Being enterprise devices, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga comes with a plethora of ports, including USB-A, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, and HDMI. The compact X1 Nano makes do with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Additionally, all three devices support 5G and 4G LTE connectivity.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and ThinkPad Yoga Gen 7 will be available in March 2022 starting at US$1,639 and US$1,749 respectively. The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will be available in April 2022 starting at $1,659.

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at IT World Canada. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
