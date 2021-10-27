At a time when confidence levels may be fluctuating – THINK

Organizations around the world did a great job of keeping things rolling after the pandemic struck back in spring 2020. However, the pandemic won’t be the last “macro” event to influence the economy.

Like it nor not, change is here to stay. Rolling with whatever is to come next will require a special kind of strength – something apparently not every company possesses.

But strength doesn’t just happen. Rather, it comes out of leadership, which can make or break an organization. In IBM’s 2021 CEO Study “Find your essential” it was revealed that while 85 per cent of high-performing companies cite leadership as critical to business performance, only 69 per cent of underperformers report the same priority.

WATCH: “THINK SUMMIT CANADA 2021”

Digital Master?

MIT Sloan senior lecturer George Westerman and collaborators have identified two elements through which companies can become “digital masters.” The first, leadership capability, involves envisioning and driving change in systematic and profitable ways. The second, digital capability, empowers companies to go beyond enhancing existing processes and products – to improve or even create new business models.

How are you feeling about the prospects of your company’s continued growth and transformation in the next normal? Whether you have already achieved “digital master” status or are still in the early planning stages of your “big move” into the digital era, you would do well to consider participating in the 2021 IBM Think Summit Canada.

IBM Think Summit Canada

In this year’s Think Summit you will see how technologies like AI and hybrid cloud are helping accelerate digital adoption in companies. You will join a surprise guest host on a journey across the country, and learn how business leaders are doing everything from designing the future of business to connecting communities in the North to taking on the pandemic.

IBM Think Summit Canada 2021 is about engagement first. You’ll have the opportunity to join the conversation by asking questions, participating in polls, and collaborating on your specific challenges one-to-one with subject-matter experts and peers.

