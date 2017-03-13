Updated: Top 11 biggest tech acquisitions of all time

It was not long ago that we updated this list to include Microsoft’s blockbuster acquisition of LinkedIn for $26 billion.

Big purchases haven’t stopped there, however. At least one more – SoftBank’s acquisition of ARM – emerged in the range of tens of billions of dollars. In comparison, Verizon’s purchase of Yahoo for $4.8 billion US, Oracle buying cloud vendor NetSuite for $9.3 billion and Avast’s purchase of AVG for $1.3 billion all in the last year didn’t even make the cut.

One other that has been bumped off the list is Microsoft’s purchase of Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011.

Let’s look at the new rankings, which have been updated as of Mar. 13, 2017 to include the latest acquisition of Mobileye by Intel Corp. – and expanded to a Top 11 list because we didn’t want to keep bumping such epic deals off the list.