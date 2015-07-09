7 personal file sharing services IT pros should watch for in the enterprise

Last month, one of the early entrants into personal file sharing segment, Box, inked a partnership with a company 80 times its value.

Previously known as Box.net, the company will see its technologies integrated with IBM’s, and its customers will have the ability to store their data in IBM’s cloud, which spans nearly 50 data centers around the world.

But this isn’t Box’s first major partnership at the enterprise level; it recently hooked up with Microsoft to integrate with the software giant’s technology, including its mobile Outlook app. This deal is even more notable given that Microsoft has its own file sharing service, OneDrive, which is at the heart of its cloud offerings. Smartphone users with Outlook now have the option of saving attachments right to their Box account.

But wait, there’s more: mobile Outlook also supports Dropbox and Google Drive, two other major file sharing services.

These types of relationships and integrations make these services more appealing for users and more likely to be adopted. It also means they are more likely to find their way into an enterprise whether IT realizes it or not.