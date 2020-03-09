The WIT Network Conference in photos

Microsoft’s inclusion journey

Corporations still have a lot of work to do when it comes to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment, not just for women, but for other under-represented groups as well. Rekha Rao-Mayya, Microsoft’s country manager for GSI, SI partners, is the first to acknowledge this.

In addition to modernizing the company’s hiring practises to better accommodate neurodiverse people and anyone who suffers from anxiety – not everyone wants to sit in front of three people in a small room for an interview, explains Rao-Mayya – Microsoft came to an important realization five years ago: Diversity and inclusion isn’t just a campaign. “It’s a behaviour,” she said. “It’s about how each of us creates an environment where everyone feels valued.”

Last year, Microsoft released its first in-depth diversity and inclusion report. It’s a 47-page document that says company-wide, women make up only 27.6 per cent of the workforce. Additionally, only 25 per cent of managerial, 20 per cent of director, and 19.3 per cent of executive roles are filled by women. While these numbers do represent small gains for the company, there’s room to grow. But Rao-Mayya says she’s proud that the company took the step of making these numbers public, and is adamant that Microsoft is heading in the right direction.