CIO priorities reflect changing times, according to new report

Flexera‘s 2020 CIO Priorities Report examines how chief information officers (CIOs) are driving change in their IT organizations as they make to move to digital business. The company surveyed 302 global CIOs from its vetted panel, who are mainly from enterprises with at least 2000 employees.

While we have to bear in mind that these results came out before the COVID-19 crisis changed everything, they still present a good picture of what CIOs are thinking about, and how they plan to enact digital transformation in their companies. All data and graphics in this slideshow are from the Flexera 2020 CIO Priorities Report, and are used under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License