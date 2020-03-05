With files from Buckley Smith

According to the 2019 AI Global Talent Report, just 14 per cent of artificial intelligence (AI) researchers in Canada are women, highlighting a significant gender imbalance in the field of machine learning. Additionally, the three leading academic conferences in AI that were surveyed in 2018 as part of the research, it was found that just 12 per cent of the authors were women.

As International Women’s Day fast approaches, we have rounded up a list of 10 women advancing AI in Canada to celebrate their strides and accomplishments.