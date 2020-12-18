My 10 favourite updates for Windows 10

Always changing

With the October 2020 update, known as 20H2 to techies, Windows 10 continues to improve, adding features, new visuals, and helpful refinements.

I’ll describe my favourite new and improved features in these ten pages.

– Search

– Clipboard history

– Windows Hello face login

– OneDrive

– Photo, video, and mixed reality tools

– Ink

– Screenshot tool

– Snip & Sketch app

– Continue On PC

– File Explorer Quick Access list

What knowledge have you accumulated with Windows 10 can you share to help other readers enhance their Windows experience? Let us know in the comments below every page.