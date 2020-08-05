Working from home? Try a hotel room – The Globe and Mail

COVID-19 has dealt devastating blows to the world’s domestic and global tourism industries. Hotels are experiencing historically low occupancy rates, and some are repurposing their empty suites for day use specifically.

The Intercontinental Toronto, Intercontinental Toronto Yorkville and Intercontinental Montreal properties launched a “Work from Hotel” package, allowing people to work in the spacious – and extra clean thanks to management’s enhanced protocols – rooms for $99. That fee gives you eight hours to get whatever you need to get done, while masked and gloved employees perform room service.

A spokesperson for the Intercontinental Hotel Group told The Globe that the Intercontinental Yorkville is averaging two bookings for the offer per day.

Resorts are also getting creative.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach in California, or example, now offers a “Remote Office” package, equipping suites with remote work essentials like a monitor, wireless mouse, keyboard and printer. Meanwhile, there are entertainment options, beach services and babysitters to keep kids busy and safe while you work.

