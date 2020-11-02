Best remote desktop software of 2020: Paid and free choices for businesses – TechRadar

With a second wave upon us, it’s safe to say that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going away, which also means we’re going to have to continue to be productive while working from home. TechRadar published a list of remote desktop software tools – not collaboration or conferencing tools – to help remote workers set up a home office.

Remember that remote access is possible via both local networks and the internet, meaning the right software can help you unlock the device access you want from anywhere in the world. A smartphone, for example, can help you access and manage files on your PC or laptop without having to leave your home. Pretty handy during these unpredictable times.

TechRadar says searches related to remote desktop solutions have seen a massive spike in recent months.

And now, for the list:

Best remote desktop software of 2020 at a glance

For a more in-depth run-down of each solution, visit the original article in the link below.

