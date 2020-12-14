21 desk accessories we use to stay focused and comfortable at work – Business Insider

It is important to have the right tools at your desk in order to be able to stay focused and work more effectively, especially when working remotely or from home with so many distractions.

With remote work expected to continue well into the future, it’s always a good idea to incrementally improve the home office. Business Insider chose 21 desk accessories that it thinks will help. For the sake of brevity, we’ve selected five of our favourites that will amplify your attention or decrease distractions and clutter while you work.

A balance board: If you have a standing desk setup for meetings and other stuff, a balance board will help you ensure you are not tiring your feet. A balance board is fun to use and stabilizes your body. A keyboard cover: This will protect against any messes or loud typing, thereby helping you and everyone else around you stay focused. A succulent: Adding greenery to your desk with a succulent is a great way to increase concentration. Plants are known to decrease concentration issues and fatigue. A vertical phone charger: This way, you’ll be able to see when notifications pop up on your phone even when it’s charging. A travel mug: This will keep your coffee hot for hours so you don’t have to get up every time your meeting runs longer or you forget to drink it.

