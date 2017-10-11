The Business Leadership Podcast: Alan Fong, CTO at Fleet Complete

Alan brings over 20 years of experience building and developing innovative and high-growth technology companies, including technology leadership and execution to various verticals – healthcare, telecom, enterprise workload management.

With his progressive responsibilities in the software industry, Alan has helped create product value by understanding customer problems and building valued technology solutions that improve business outcomes and realizing hyper growth potentials. Alan is also very involved in the startup ecosystem, a MARs Advisor and as an advisor and mentor to various startups, helping them focus to build for customer value and preparing them to rapidly scale. Alan holds a Computer Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, rate, and leave me a comment on your favorite network:

iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Click here for more information on The Business Leadership Podcast.

Sponsor: BlackBerry