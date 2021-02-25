Paula Hodgins, VMware's new senior vice-president of worldwide global accounts and telco sales. Source: File photo. Leadership Women in Technology VMware picks up new talent including HPE Canadian leader Paula Hodgins Alex Coop @ItsJustAlexCoop Published: February 25th, 2021There have been some significant changes atop the executive branch at VMware with the recent departure of CEO Pat Gelsinger, but the latest move comes in the form of two new hires.Hewlett Packard Enterprises’s Canadian leader Paula Hodgins is VMware’s new senior vice-president of worldwide global accounts and telco sales. Hodgins replaces Dan Zugelder, who according to VMware’s website, is now the senior VP and general manager of the Americas. Joining Hodgins is former Bank of America executive Jennifer Manry as VMware’s new VP of VMware’s Financial Services Global Industries Group.The news was confirmed on Twitter by Sanjay Poonen, VMware’s COO.“Please join me in welcoming these two dynamic leaders to VMware GTM team,” Poonen tweeted this week.Please join me in welcoming these 2 dynamic leaders to @VMware GTM team: 1) Paula Hodgins, SVP of Global Accounts & Telco (ex-@HPE, @Microsoft) https://t.co/qmgJe42Akb 2) Jennifer Manry, VP of Financial Services Solutions (ex-@BankofAmerica, @CapitalOne) https://t.co/jCBpq7v2t8 pic.twitter.com/4uJOxPxDAo— Sanjay Poonen (@spoonen) February 23, 2021Hodgins joined HPE in 2019 and was tasked with helping guide the Canadian market towards a mix of public and private cloud environments supported by HPE. Prior to that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft overseeing Azure Cloud sales for customers in Canada and even spent time as the COO for enterprise sales in the U.S. and Canada. Would you recommend this article?00 Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article! We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada Leadership, Women in Technology hpe, VMWare