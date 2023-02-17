Veeam puts its money where its mouth is with ransomware warranty program

The big news from Veeam’s Software’s launch on Tuesday of what it simply called the new Veeam Data Platform was not the introduction of upwards of 500 new features, but the fact that the Premium Edition now includes a warranty program that covers data recovery in the event of a verified ransomware attack.

According to the Columbus, Ohio-based software security vendor, the New Veaam Ransomware Warranty, which compliments the new platform, “is a commitment to Veeam customers that in the event of a ransomware attack, Veeam will cover the cost of data recovery, up to US$5 million dollars.

“For eligible users, the Veeam Ransomware Warranty includes a 30-minute support service level agreement (SLA), a dedicated support account manager, quarterly health checks for best-practice operations, and optional design and installation services through a Veeam Accredited Service Provider.

“In addition, Veeam will deploy the Veeam Ransomware SWAT team, a dedicated team of security support experts trained in ransomware recovery, to help fight for your business in the event of an attack.”

The Premium Edition, the company said, adds the “full automation of complex data recovery processes with near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs), while automating testing and providing complete data resiliency with the confidence of one click recovery.”

Danny Allan, chief technology officer (CTO) and senior vice president of product strategy at Veeam, said, “organizations are more vulnerable than ever. Over the past twelve months, 85 per cent of organizations were attacked at least once; up from 76 per cent in last year.

“We understand IT leaders feel they aren’t sufficiently protected, and as IT environments continue to grow more complex and demanding, it’s now obvious that modern data protection must be integrated into the overall cyber preparedness plan.”

In a blog posted on the day of the launch, Misha Rengal, global director of enterprise product marketing with Veeam, wrote that the warranty “protects our customers from experiencing the worst-case scenario, but just like any other warranty, the best warranty is one you don’t have to use. We’ve thought about this a lot here at Veeam.

“That’s why included with every Veeam Ransomware Recovery Warranty is a team of experts to help you along the way, so you have clean, reliable backups to quickly restore from a ransomware attack.”

The foundation of the new platform, the company said, is Veeam Backup & Replication, which includes direct-to-object storage backup, cyber resiliency, and hybrid cloud protection capabilities.