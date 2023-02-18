Cloudflare co-founder and president Michelle Zatlyn – Hashtag Trending, the Weekend Edition for February 18th, 2023

This week on Hashtag Trending’s Weekend Edition, I am discussing internet and security trends with Michelle Zatlyn. Zatlyn is a Saskatchewan-born entrepreneur who co-founded billion dollar Cloudflare and led it from startup to public company where she is now the president.

Every year, Cloudflare publishes a Year in Review, a global snapshot of the internet in 2022. Somewhere in the range of twenty percent of web traffice runs through Cloudflare servers. As a result, Cloudflare has unique insight into the biggest hacks, internet trends, and more.

I’m not proposing that huge radical things are going to happen next year, but we know that change will happen – small at first and then when we least expect it, gathering huge momentum. So today’s little changes are tomorrows paradigm shift (oooh, we haven’t heard that phrase in a long while.)

So what’s happening in terms of the global internet for the next year or two? And since Michelle’s roots are in Canada we can ask what’s happening in Canada?

Michelle and I talk about everything from cybersecurity to the impact of 5G and more. A lot of our conversation stems from the findings of Cloudflare’s report. Some of it is just a great chance to get to know this incredible Canadian entrepreneur.

Here are some of the findings from Cloudflare’s most recent report on Canada: