The first OCP Ready data center in Canada to open in Lévis, Québec

QScale, which builds eco-responsible data centers for applications such as supercomputing and artificial intelligence, has announced that its Q01 campus has obtained the OCP Ready certification from the Open Compute Project Foundation. It is the first Canadian facility to receive this distinction.

The Q01 campus, located in Lévis, QC, will provide hosting services for infrastructures capable of supporting high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), as well as machine learning.

The campus is powered by 142 megawatts of almost 100 per cent renewable energy, the company explained in a statement. It can accommodate liquid-cooled computer racks that have a density of up to 200 kW, as well as more traditional air-cooled servers in the same environment. Liquid solutions can include Rear Door Heat Exchanger (RDHx), Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC), and Immersive Cooling. The concrete floors of the brand-new facility are built to support very high loads, ready to handle the weight of tomorrow’s supercomputers.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from the Open Compute Project, as it solidifies our mission to provide energy-efficient, high-quality computing centers for HPC, AI and machine learning. As the next generation of computers revolves specifically around these sectors, it’s important that hosting services are accessible, flexible, and future-proofed. The OCP Ready certification shows our commitment to meeting these standards and providing the best possible solutions to our customers,” said Martin Bouchard, President of QScale.

The Open Compute Project Facility Recognition Program provides benchmark guidelines for the growing number of operators and users adopting IT infrastructure systems based on the Open Compute Project architecture.

“QScale builds state-of-the-art computing centers for HPC and intensive AI that leverage the latest technology concepts from the Open Compute Project,” said Mark Dansie, Open Compute Project’s OCP Ready facilities manager. “The facility stands out for its sustainability, clean energy sourcing initiative, and waste heat reuse process.”