Technicity West welcomes Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi

It’s the final stretch before Technicity West kicks off Feb. 9, but there’s time to register, and with another Canadian mayor joining the event, you’ll definitely want to.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is confirmed to present at this year’s Technicity West event, which will bring together some of the brightest technology leaders in Western Canada to celebrate the power of information technology to transform both the public service and the citizen experience in the region.

Nenshi’s political star-power is well-earned. Nenshi has led the city through multiple crises. He was mayor when widespread flooding devastated Calgary in 2013. Within days, he helped rally the community to come together and lead an expensive cleanup campaign.

Today the province’s business community remains ravaged by COVID-19, an effect that’s amplified by consecutive years of terrible economics due to the residual impact of collapsed oil prices in 2014.

Nenshi’s said that Calgary’s primary fuel for a strong economy will need a tech boost. He told GlobalNews.ca that the energy sector will need a “much deeper tech sector, as they all go through digitization in a brand new way that they hadn’t imagined before.”

So much more

Technicity West will feature three separate panels covering how to innovate with limited resources, the evolving citizen experience during, and much more. Other participants include Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, Calgary chief information officer Jan Bradley, and Vancouver CIO Catherine Chick.

Registered participants will also have an opportunity to network with others in virtual breakout rooms.

Oh, and perhaps the best part about it all, thanks to corporate sponsors, registration is free.

