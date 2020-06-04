Taking an honest look at your analytics maturity level

The days of dabbling in data are over. Businesses know that data drives decisions. They see it as a competitive difference-maker. Yet many struggle to adopt a sound data and analytics strategy.

Although Gartner has said that by 2022, 90 per cent of corporate strategies will explicitly mention information as a critical enterprise asset and analytics as an essential competency, many organizations quietly report their analytics strategies have as yet failed to deliver the desired business outcomes. They talk a good game, yet they are hampered by obstacles ranging from lack of vision and inexperience to poor quality data and dated technology.

The problem is that competing in the digital economy requires quick, intelligent decision-making — the kind that puts companies on the transformation fast track and turns information into actionable insights. Wanting to make decisions at this level is one thing. Having the maturity to exploit advanced analytics is another.

Maximizing the value of data assets is largely dependent on improving maturity levels in terms of people, technology, best practices, and strategy. The good news is that you are not in this alone. There is much to learn from the stories of organizations that have moved from simple reporting to analytics maturity.

Does your company have all the pieces in place to achieve analytical goals? Does you have the data maturity to make smart decisions mid-stride? If not, you’ll want to join ITWC CIO Jim Love and Zencos Data Science Consultant Chris St. Jeor on July 7th for “Finding the path to accelerated business transformation.” In this hour-long webinar, Love and St. Jeor will talk about the analytics maturity model and discuss how companies can make that essential leap from data hopefuls to data powerhouses.

Love and St. Jeor will also cover such topics as: how to analyze your company’s analytics maturity level; what steps to take to advance your analytics capabilities; and how to get staff and leadership on board with your vision.

Register now for “Finding the path to accelerated business transformation”