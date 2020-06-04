Commvault launches Metallic SaaS offering in Canada

Last fall, Commvault kicked off its annual user conference Commvault GO by announcing the launch of a new venture and a new brand, Metallic, within the Commvault family. Fast forward to today, and the data protection vendor is doing its first expansion outside of the U.S. and launching the Metallic service in Canada.

This means all Metallic SaaS solutions are available in Canada, including three enterprise-grade offerings: Metallic Core Backup & Recovery, Metallic Office 365 Backup and Recovery, and Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery. Manoj Nair, general manager of Metallic, a Commvault venture – Nair replaced Rob Kaloustian, long-time Commvault executive, who moved on from the company earlier this year – said there’s significant interest from Canadian partners, such as Compugen.

“This is a great step in our journey, especially as I talk to partners like Compugen, who are excited about how Metallic expands their portfolio of offerings to customers,” Nair wrote in a recent blog post. “

Jeremy Erlick, vice president of sales, Central and East for Compugen, was quoted in Nair’s blog post saying the Metallic portfolio makes an immediate difference to their current cloud data protection offerings.

“Our partnership with Commvault to offer Metallic in Canada immediately expands our SaaS-based data protection offerings and allows us to offer a more comprehensive set of services for backing up VMs, Office 365 instances, and endpoints,” he said. “Since Metallic is cloud-based while leveraging the best of Commvault technology, it’s flexible, scalable, with no big upfront investment, while being enterprise-grade – all of which are key considerations in today’s work-from-home world.”

Metallic was built in just nine months, Kaloustian told IT World Canada in a previous interview.