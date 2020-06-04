Canadian accounting association website gets hacked

The association representing the country’s accountants has warned members to watch for phishing scams after discovering its website was recently infiltrated.

Chartered Professional Accountants Canada, which sets standards and guidance for 210,000 accounts, said Wednesday that personal information, including contact information, was copied in the breach of security controls.

The notice was a follow-up and confirmation of an April 24th warning issued about possible email phishing activity relating to the organization’s website and email addresses of some CPA Canada members.

“CPA Canada has discovered that unauthorized third parties accessed certain contact information held by the organization, including email addresses, through a cyber-attack against the CPA Canada website,” the latest statement says. “Upon discovering this, CPA Canada took immediate steps to secure its systems and conduct a comprehensive analysis to determine what information may have been involved.”

The association said it is working with cybersecurity experts to ensure that its systems are now secure and to identify what information was copied. In addition to notifying potentially affected individuals directly, CPA says it has contacted law enforcement, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and privacy authorities.

“We encourage individuals to remain vigilant, as always, about any emails, text messages or phone calls you may receive asking you to provide sensitive information or click on links or attachments, or that use urgent or threatening language, even if they appear to come from CPA Canada or an individual or company you know or trust,” the statement reads.

CPA Canada was formed was created six years ago from the merger of bodies representing general, chartered and management accountants. It oversees a professional development and certification program, as well as public awareness on financial issues.