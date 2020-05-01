Take your work to the next level – wherever you do it

The move to working from home was gathering steam before the COVID-19 pandemic supercharged the effort, virtually overnight. Today, much of the work being done around the globe starts out at a kitchen table, an old desk in a half-finished basement, or is crafted in a hastily re-equipped spare bedroom.

And that’s okay. Companies forced to move their entire staff into a remote work situation are working through the security risks. They are finding the collaborative tools that work, and they are codifying the new processes that drive efficiency. Many are starting to turn their attention to the post-COVID-19 world and will be attending events like ServiceNow’s Knowledge 2020 to hear experts lay out their views for the path forward.

The workplace in 2020 is about content and connection, and the ability of professionals to connect ideas and content to others regardless of where they are located, so the timing of Knowledge 2020 is perfect.

Knowledge 2020 is not an event — it’s a six-week-long happening. It’s six weeks of content to help you and your staff take your work (and the way you make it happen) to the next level. Knowledge 2020 is a place for people to connect to relevant content and to each other, to get inspired and build the kind of momentum that drives digital transformation forward.

Knowledge 2020 offers participants:

A superb group of ServiceNow speakers including: Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott ; Chief Technology Officer Pat Casey ; Chief Strategy Officer Lara Caimi ; Chief Product Officer C. J. Desai ; Chief Talent Officer Pat Wadors ; VP & GM, Platform Business Unit, Josh Kahn ; as well as Customer Service and Experience Expert Shep Hyken .

Does your organization need a knowledge boost to fully acclimate itself to the new realities of the workplace? Or are you further along the path but still in need of the kind of knowledge that can take your work to the next level? In either case, you may find the answers you seek at Knowledge 2020.

