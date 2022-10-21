SUBSCRIBE
Stanford names Mila’s founder third most influential scientist in the world

Renaud Larue-Langlois

Professor Yoshua Bengio, scientific director and founder of Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence (AI) institute, has ranked third on the list of the most recognized and influential researchers in any field published by Stanford University in California.

Credit Maryse Boyce, Mila

The contribution of this researcher, who is also a full professor at the Department of Computer Science and Operational Research of Université de Montréal, was recognized on October 14 during the unveiling of the annual list of the most influential scientists in the world.

The list is aggregated by Professor John PA Ioannidis and his team using bibliometric data from the Scopus database. The scientific community considers it “The” benchmark in the field. Artificial intelligence and image analysis are among the most popular research topics on this list, followed by applied physics and general and internal medicine.

In addition to this distinction, Professor Bengio is a co-laureate of the 2018 AM Turing Award, and he ranks first among computer scientists worldwide in terms of citation H-index. A Fellow of the Royal Society of London and of the Royal Society of Canada, he is also “Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur de France” and Officer of the Order of Canada.

Founded in 1993 at Université de Montréal, Mila’s focus is fundamental research, the application of technologies in artificial intelligence, and the creation of start-ups, half of which are student companies. Located in Montreal in the Mile-Ex district, it brings together multiple researchers and institutions such as the Université de Montréal, McGill University, HEC Montréal and Polytechnique Montréal. The center is home to some 350 researchers, professors and graduate students dedicated to research, several employees, and more than a hundred industrial partners.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at [email protected]
