SUBSCRIBE
12
0
Companies

Forbes names CGI one of the “World’s Best Employers”

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Getty Images

Montreal-based CGI, an independent information technology (IT) and management consulting company with 88,500 consultants and professionals and a worldwide presence, was named one of the World’s Best Employers for 2022 by Forbes. This prestigious ranking, compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on surveys of 150,000 full-time and part-time employees of multinational companies and institutions in 57 countries.

The annual ranking rewards and celebrates the achievements of organizations that excel in impact and corporate image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

“Engaging and attracting talented people is at the core of CGI’s ability to help clients keep societies around the world running,” said George D. Schindler, CGI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers, which we believe is a testament to our team-oriented, inclusive culture which allows people to build their careers while contributing in meaningful ways to our clients, company, and the communities where we live and work.”

Earlier this year, Forbes also named CGI one of the best management consulting firms in the world. In addition, EcoVadis ranked CGI among the top one per cent of companies for its sustainable business practices, including ethics and labour and human rights practices. In addition, CGI has earned a wide range of recognition across the regions in which it operates for its achievements in workplace training, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), well-being, social responsibility and more.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Renaud Larue-Langlois
Renaud Larue-Langlois
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at [email protected]
Previous article
Stanford names Mila’s founder third most influential scientist in the world

Related Tech News

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2022

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.