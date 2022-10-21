Forbes names CGI one of the “World’s Best Employers”

Montreal-based CGI, an independent information technology (IT) and management consulting company with 88,500 consultants and professionals and a worldwide presence, was named one of the World’s Best Employers for 2022 by Forbes. This prestigious ranking, compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on surveys of 150,000 full-time and part-time employees of multinational companies and institutions in 57 countries.

The annual ranking rewards and celebrates the achievements of organizations that excel in impact and corporate image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

“Engaging and attracting talented people is at the core of CGI’s ability to help clients keep societies around the world running,” said George D. Schindler, CGI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers, which we believe is a testament to our team-oriented, inclusive culture which allows people to build their careers while contributing in meaningful ways to our clients, company, and the communities where we live and work.”

Earlier this year, Forbes also named CGI one of the best management consulting firms in the world. In addition, EcoVadis ranked CGI among the top one per cent of companies for its sustainable business practices, including ethics and labour and human rights practices. In addition, CGI has earned a wide range of recognition across the regions in which it operates for its achievements in workplace training, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), well-being, social responsibility and more.